MIT class president dedicates graduation speech to Palestine, calls for arms embargo

MIT class president Megha Vemuri dedicated her commencement speech to Palestine at the University’s graduation on Thursday.

Vemuri wore a kefiyyah on top of her robe and stated that “MIT wants a free Palestine.”

“You called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and you stood in solidarity with the pro-Palestine activists on campus. You faced threats, intimidation, and suppression coming from all directions, especially your own university officials. But you prevailed because the MIT community that I know would never tolerate a genocide,” she continued.

Vemuri spoke against Israel, saying that the country was trying to “wipe Palestine off the face of the earth,” adding that MIT was complicit.

Vemuri argued that MIT’s ties with the IDF meant that “Israel's assault on the Palestinian people is not only aided and abetted by our country, but our school.”

MIT's class president, Megha Vemuri, spent her graduation speech bashing Israel.Then President Sally Kornbluth spoke immediately after and oh boy was that awkward.

“As scientists, engineers, academics, and leaders, we have a commitment to support life. Support aid efforts, call for an arms embargo, and keep demanding now, as alumni, that MIT cuts the ties,” she said.

She concluded with the traditional turning of the class ring, saying that the alumni would now “carry with us the stamp of the MIT name, the same name that is directly complicit in the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.”

MIT President expressed disapproval at the speech

MIT President Sally Kornbluth took the stage immediately after, expressing her disapproval of Vemuri’s speech.

“At MIT, we value freedom of expression. But today is about the graduates, so it's time for me to charge you all,” Kornbluth said.

“There is a time and a place to express yourselves, and you will have many, many years to do it.”