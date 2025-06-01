Annual Shabbat in the Park Returns to New York on June 6

Hundreds of young professionals will unite in the heart of New York City’s Upper East Side on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 6 pm for Jewish National Fund-USA’s annual JNFuture Shabbat in the Park. The always sold-out event will see New York’s next generation of philanthropists watch the sunset over the Manhattan skyline as they gather to bring in the Shabbat and unite over their passion for the land and people of Israel.

Co-chaired by Jenny Edelman & Josh Goodkin, Shabbat in the Park is more than just a community event—it’s a profound expression of solidarity with Israel during challenging times.

“Shabbat in the Park is a celebration of our resilience and collective spirit,” said Event Co-chair Josh Goodkin. “In the face of adversity, we gather to reflect and reaffirm our commitment to our land and people of Israel and each other.”

Post-October 7, 2023, Jewish National Fund-USA has led efforts to rebuild and rehabilitate Israel’s battered North and South. By investing in new housing sites, employment initiatives, medical centers, mental health services, schools, playgrounds, resilience centers, and more, the organization is creating multiple “circles of impact” that support its vision of attracting 800,000 new residents to Israel’s frontier regions.

“Jewish National Fund-USA’s work in northern and southern Israel is about more than just rebuilding after October 7; it’s about restoring hope and creating opportunities for hundreds of thousands of individuals and families,” said Event Co-chair Jenny Edelman. “Our vision is bold, but it’s achievable because of our commitment to community-driven growth. Together, we are building vibrant communities that are not only surviving but flourishing, ensuring that the land and people of Israel continue to thrive for generations to come.”

Jewish National Fund-USA’s fastest-growing demographic, JNFuture is the organization’s community of young professionals ages 22-40. To learn more visit jnf.org/jnfuture.

For more information about Jewish National Fund-USA or to register for Shabbat in the Park, visit jnf.org/sitp or contact Sophie Rubin at srubin@jnf.org or 212.879.9305 x504.

