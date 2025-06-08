Odessa Jewish community mourns soldier killed in Russia-Ukraine war

The Odessa Jewish community announced the death of Tzvi Hirsch Zvirgzde, a soldier in the Ukrainian army who graduated from Chabad Or Avner Jewish school, in a statement on Saturday.

Zvirgzde served in the 34th Battalion of the Ukrainian army and was killed in the war against Russia.

'Jewish gentleness and extraordinary courage'

“Tzvi Hirsch was everyone’s child — a student in our school, a member of our community, and a fighter who defended his homeland with his body. He embodied both Jewish gentleness and extraordinary courage,” Rabbi Avraham Wolff, the Chief Rabbi of Odessa and southern Ukraine, said.

Tzvi Hirsch Zvirgzde. (credit: Chabad Odessa)

“Our hearts are with his family — his wife Anastasia, his children Lev and Alisa, his mother Yevgenia Yitzhakovna, and his sisters. We will always remember him with love and pain, and may his soul be bound in the bond of life.”

Zvirgzde was an active member of his Jewish community and was personally involved with many activities over the years.

The date and time of the funeral have not yet been announced.