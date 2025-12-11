Israeli rabbis tour archaeological Aleppo synagogues in historic visit - report The site, located in the Al-Jemayliyah neighborhood, had reportedly been closed for decades. The event also included participation from an association operating in northern Syria.

Two Israeli rabbis visited Jewish synagogues and a school in Aleppo city during a religious-cultural event, marking the first visit of its kind in decades on December 2025. ( photo credit : SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT )