Syrian-American Jew, Joseph Jajati, told The Media Line that a historic chair stolen from a synagogue in Damascus' Old City's Jewish Quarter has been recovered, crediting local residents with helping secure the return of what he described as one of the Syrian Jewish community's most significant heritage artifacts.

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Speaking exclusively to The Media Line, Jajati said he felt "immense gratitude, relief, and joy" following the chair's recovery, describing the outcome as "a great success" for both the local community and those committed to preserving Syria's Jewish heritage.

According to Jajati, the recovered object is not merely a piece of furniture but the Chair of Elijah (“Kisse shel Eliyahu”), a ceremonial chair that holds deep religious significance in Jewish tradition. The chair is traditionally used during circumcision ceremonies, symbolizing the presence of the Prophet Elijah.

Jajati said the chair is of exceptional historical value, explaining that it was handcrafted in Damascus around 1946 by Jewish artisans from the city's long-established Jewish community. He described it as an irreplaceable testament to the cultural and artistic legacy left by Damascus' Jews over centuries in the Syrian capital.

He added that the chair's recovery would not have been possible without the cooperation of residents of the Jewish Quarter in Old Damascus, who, he said, helped track down the artifact and facilitate its return to the synagogue. Jajati expressed gratitude to everyone involved, emphasizing that protecting cultural heritage is a shared responsibility that transcends religious affiliation.

Joseph Jagati in front of the Holy See, Damascus, June 28, 2026. (credit: THE MEDIA LINE)

Safeguarding historical heritage

"The recovery of this chair sends a positive message about what communities can achieve when they work together to safeguard their shared historical heritage," Jajati said. "A true community is one in which neighbors look out for one another and protect the heritage that unites them."

Jajati did not disclose details about the theft or specify when it occurred. Syrian authorities have not issued an official statement confirming either the reported theft or the chair's recovery.

The Jewish Quarter of Old Damascus is one of the oldest historic neighborhoods in the Syrian capital and was home for centuries to one of the Middle East's oldest Jewish communities.

Although the number of Jews remaining in Syria has declined dramatically over recent decades, several synagogues, historic buildings, and religious artifacts remain, forming part of Damascus' rich cultural and historical landscape.

The Chair of Elijah occupies a special place in Jewish religious tradition and is among the most recognizable ritual objects used during traditional circumcision ceremonies. While its design varies among Jewish communities worldwide, antique examples often carry significant historical and artistic value, particularly when handcrafted and associated with a specific local Jewish community.

Researchers specializing in the history of Syrian Jewry note that Damascus once housed several historic synagogues containing manuscripts, religious artifacts, and finely crafted wooden and metal works dating back centuries. These collections are widely regarded as part of Syria's broader cultural heritage, regardless of their religious affiliation, because of their historical and artistic importance.