‘Babi Yar memorial center will have emotional component, no role playing’

Ilya Khrzhanovsky, the artistic director of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Centre which has been the subject of recent controversy, has said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post that the “emotional component” of the future will be “high scale,” but denied that any form of immersive role playing will be employed at the site.Speaking to the Post through a translator, Khrzhanovsky discussed the multiple projects, including archival research, that are going into the memorial center, his personal passion for the initiative, and the controversy that blew up around the planned Holocaust center in recent months.The mass murder at Babi Yar in the Ukraine was one of the worst single massacres during the Holocaust in which more than 33,000 Jews were shot dead at the ravine outside of Kiev on September 29 and 30, 1941, after the Nazis conquered the region earlier that month.And in the following months, the Nazis shot and murdered tens of thousands of non-Jews at the same location, including Soviet prisoners of war, Soviet civilians, Roma, and others, with some 100,000 people perishing at the site in total during the two year Nazi occupation of Kiev.In 2016, Jewish Ukrainian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and German Khan initiated a project to create a memorial center for the Babi Yar massacres, and a center for “education, documentation and remembrance” which will include research institutes, multimedia online platforms and educational projects.They were joined by fellow Jewish Ukrainian billionaires Pavel Fuks and Victor Pinchuk, who together have provided the project with a budget of some $100 million.But in recent months, controversy has sprung up around the project due to reports about the direction in which artistic director Ilya Khrzhanovsky was taking for the central exhibition of the museum.Khrzhanovsky is best known for the controversial DAU film project which used immersive methods to depict Soviet life during the Second World War and into the 1950s and ‘60s, but which was criticized for the use of extreme methods in physically recreating the Communist totalitarian regime on a three acre plot in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.Concerns were raised by the direction of the Babi Yar memorial project when its chief historian Karel Berkhoff quit, with speculation that Khrzhanovsky sought to have visitors to the center engage in immersive, role-playing of Nazis and victims during the massacre.In a recent conversation with the Post, Khrzhanovsky asserted emphatically that these allegations were false.“What is critical is that no psychological experiments will be conducted with the viewer, no recreation of suffering will take place,” said the director.Khrzhanovsky said that the source of the speculation was a working document he drew up at the end of August and beginning of September 2019 which was “a panoramic of all the possibilities for the exhibition.”The director said that this working document included any and all possibilities for what might be included in the exhibition, but that the idea of an immersive experience was quickly discarded.“There will be no role playing,” he said insisted.Natan Sharansky, chairman of the supervisory board, supported Khrzhanovsky’s assertions.He said that the artistic director “came with some ideas which he presented and how his films could be applied to the Babi Yar project,” but that it was “never anything more than ideas on his papers,” which Khrzhanovsky discussed with the board.“We said forget about it and dismissed it in the very early stages before he even became art director,” said Sharansky.Regarding Berkoff’s resignation, Sharansky was more circumspect, saying merely that new professional leadership had joined the project and that historian had decided he did not want to work with them, and so resigned.He insisted however that the historical narrative for the museum and memorial center was strictly adhering to that drawn up by Berkhoff.Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Rabbi Yaakov Bleich, who also sits on the supervisory board, made similar comments, saying that the notion of role playing was “1,000 percent not going to be part of the exhibition.”Both Sharansky and Bleich insisted that the supervisory board, which includes President of theWorld Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder, former US Senator Joe Liberman, and former director of UNESCO Irina Bokova amongst others, will be responsible for approving the final concept.Sharansky said that one of the things which attracted him to the project was its goal of using technology and innovative methods to impart a strong experience for visitors.“Brining back this real history and real memory, and making it relevant for people today is why I like this project,” he said.“We are discussing how modern technology will be used to bring this information to the visitor. The concept, how the different projects of the center will together be combined into the exhibitions and how they will have maximum influence on the visitor, and how the visitors will connected with the surroundings, with the building, with the site itself, and how information changes from one room to another. It is our board which has to approve it.”In the meantime, Khrzhanovsky is yet to complete the concept for the main exhibition of the museum, but says it will be finalised and presented to the board by the end of the year.And he was keen to talk about the archival and research aspects of the initiative, which will make available to the public records, videos, and documentation from the era which have not previously been seen.One project, Babyn Yar: Context, will make available a large resource of video materials from Ukrainian, Russian and German state and private archives, from the period around the Babi Yar atrocities.These video materials and testimonies will eventually be made into a feature-length documentary film, episodes of which will become part of a video installation in the museum’s permanent exposition.Khrzhanovsky also talks of the memorial center’s archival research which, project officials say has successfully verified the identities of over 3,000 victims of the Babi Yar massacre, 834 of whom were never previous identified as having been murdered there.“We are working on multiple, multi-faceted projects, each of which systemises the history of the place and the history of the victims, through the use of incredible human and other resources, studying the archives, and digitising hundreds of thousands of documents,” he said.“This work is key, because it is a memorial to the people who died there.“My main goal is to find and recollect personal details, and recreate the histories of the human suffering that took place there.”An audio show available through an interactive, mobile application, is also being developed whereby users can listen to the stories of Babi Yar survivors which will use augmented reality to recreate the terrain of the Babi Yar ravine when using the app.Asked about his passion for the Babyn Yar memorial center project, Khrzhanovsky points out that he is Jewish, and that his mother and her family escaped the Holocaust after they fled to Tashkent in Uzbekistan, shortly before the Nazis occupied her home town of Vinnytsia, in western Ukraine.“The most important thing is to restore the memory of the people who were killed, which has been lost, and tell their story for future generations,” he says.“People who visit the memorial will be able to feel the life as it existed then, and be able to have compassion for the victims.”Continued Khrzhanovsky “This is an extremely complicated task and as a person, an artist and as a Jew, I couldn’t miss the chance to do it.”He added “It is the right moment for the scale and emotional component of this memorial which will be as high as possible.”