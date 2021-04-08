Bahrain celebrates for the very first time Holocaust Remembrance Day

For the first time in history, the Jewish community in Bahrain marked the Holocaust Memorial day in a virtual ceremony initiated by “The House Of Ten Commandments.”

Only a few months after the signing of the Abraham Accords, of which Bahrain was one of the signatories, a memorable ceremony was held in a Jewish community synagogue that was recently renovated as part of an initiative by the King.

The ceremony was led by Ambassador Houda Nono, a member of a Jewish family who previously served as Bahrain's ambassador to the United States.

The guest of honor of the event was Amb. Dr. Dore Gold, the president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and former IFM Director General who met with Amb. Nono during his visit to Bahrain in December 2020.



On the Arabian Peninsula, Jewish communities will host a series of events marking Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday in yet another sign of the warming ties between Gulf states and their Jewish populations. On Thursday, the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities will host a webinar discussing the Holocaust moderated by Emily Judd from the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, which will involve both Muslims and Jews.

The webinar will feature two young Muslims, Fetama al Harbi from Bahrain and Thoufeek Zakriya from the United Arab Emirates, who will discuss their experiences during their recent visit to the Yad Vashem Museum.