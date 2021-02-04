The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Behind the development of the organized US Jewish philanthropic community

Berman’s book provides an excellent lens to understand how the American political system and the creative approach to evolving tax laws enabled the development of a philanthropic system.

By STEPHEN G. DONSHIK  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 16:21
FORMER US president Bill Clinton leaves a memorial service for the wife of Charles Bronfman in New York in 2006. Bronfman has been a major donor for Birthright Israel and Jewish organizations. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEITH BEDFORD)
FORMER US president Bill Clinton leaves a memorial service for the wife of Charles Bronfman in New York in 2006. Bronfman has been a major donor for Birthright Israel and Jewish organizations.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEITH BEDFORD)
Many people have wanted to know more about the development of the organized Jewish community in the United States and how the Jewish Federation became a one-stop address for raising funds, providing local services and meeting overseas needs. Yet, it has been difficult to obtain detailed information about the functioning of the national system and about how local communities developed the resources to simultaneously participate in local, national and international projects, while offering programs aimed at meeting the needs of Jewish communities regardless of location. 
Dr. Lila Corwin Berman, a professor at Temple University in Philadelphia, approaches the organization of US Jewish communities by analyzing how Jewish Federations used the US tax code to their advantage, building up their own financial reserves and assisting donors in forming private funds, foundations, and other financial instruments. This was done to both increase their own holdings and to selectively make allocations, not only to philanthropic causes that met their own interests, but also to broader communal concerns. Through this approach, Federations and their donors transformed the nature of individual giving and at the same time enabled a monumental growth in endowment funds. 
Berman posits that the organized Jewish philanthropic system was able to take advantage of changes in the political economy of America, which joined the free enterprise system that was the foundation of capitalism with the democratic form of government that was founded primarily on governing by the will of the people. Thus, the tax laws were formulated and enabled philanthropies, in general, and the Jewish federations, specifically, to channel great amounts of wealth into endowments, while the amount of funds raised to meet the current needs of the local communities remained stagnant.  
According to Berman, the Federation system became less democratic as it developed and came to favor the financial needs of the wealthy. She claims that the Jewish philanthropic system has focused on meeting the needs of philanthropists more than responding to the social, educational, health and welfare needs of the end recipient of those funds. 
Most of the book is devoted to a discussion of how the American legal and financial system enabled national and local Jewish organizations to increase their resources. She highlights Jewish communal professionals and laypersons who were able to use their legal and financial expertise and political connections to create the system that would benefit the Jewish philanthropic community. 
Although the book provides an enlightening perspective on the financial structure of the federation system, it falls short of fulfilling its title of being The History of a Multibillion-Dollar Institution. I am not sure the Federation system can even be categorized as an “institution.” It comprises nearly 200 independent local Federations that voluntarily participate together in a national umbrella organization, the Jewish Federations of North America. JFNA is a loose confederation of member organizations, each with its own board. 
Berman’s historical analysis seems to bypass the “soul” of the organized Jewish community. She focuses on its financial assets while failing to acknowledge its unique accomplishments. Consider the work of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee that was founded in 1914 to aid starving Jews in Ottoman Palestine, and later saved thousands of Jews in Europe during and after World War II. More recently in the Former Soviet Union, its organizations meet basic human needs, and the Joint works together with FSU Hillel and other Jewish organizations to meet the education and spiritual needs of Russian Jews.
THE UNITED Palestine Appeal, the forerunner of the United Israel Appeal that is now folded into JFNA, aided the nascent State of Israel in the early years through its funding of the Jewish Agency for Israel. Whether it was assisting in the building and strengthening of the early agricultural settlements – kibbutzim and moshavim – or aiding in the absorption and resettlement of new immigrants from 106 different countries, or building nurseries, schools and community centers, the Jewish Agency continues to improve Israelis’ well-being in so many ways.
Most of us are familiar with the valiant efforts to welcome and resettle Jews from Ethiopia in Israel and Jews from the former Soviet Union in the United States, Canada and Israel. Jewish Federations have also met local needs by providing educational, cultural and mental health services through their system of day schools, family services, community centers, homes for the aged and other unique nonprofits. In all these ways, the Federation system has been able to respond to crises and unanticipated needs in a timely and professional manner. 
In her discussion of how Federations meet both local and overseas needs, Berman refers to the “blurred line” between the Jewish Federations and the United Jewish Appeal. Yet I would argue that there was no blurred line. Until the 1980s, most communities supported two fundraising organizations, one for the local community and one for Israel. Around that time, local Federations developed a single allocations process in which one organization raised and dispersed money to meet both local and overseas needs. In most places, this change increased volunteer leaders’ commitment to the philanthropic system. Over time, the total amount of funds raised also increased, and the new arrangement worked to communities’ advantage in meeting both local and overseas needs. The book also addresses the roots of the Birthright Israel program.
Berman’s book provides an excellent lens to understand how the American political system and the creative approach to evolving tax laws enabled the development of a philanthropic system that is now a model for philanthropy beyond the Jewish community. Democracy and capitalism are not the enemies of the people but are what allow the voluntary sector to develop and thrive. It is unfortunate that this message is not communicated in the book. Yet I would recommend the book to anyone who wants to understand how the US voluntary sector developed through the creative use of tax law.
The writer is a retired faculty member of Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s master’s program in nonprofit management.

THE AMERICAN JEWISH PHILANTHROPIC COMPLEX
By Lila Corwin Berman
Princeton University Press
280 pages; $35.00


Tags American Jewry United States philanthropy book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by