The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Belarus fines Holocaust survivor displaying symbolic protest flag

“Lukashenko’s regime has trampled on the most basic human freedoms, destroyed the foundations of humanity and the rule of law in the country.”

By JOE BAUR/JTA  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 02:36
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO)
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO)
An 87-year-old Holocaust survivor in Belarus was convicted of an “unauthorized mass action” and fined nearly a month’s worth of her pension income for displaying on her balcony the country’s former red and white flag, which has become a symbol of the protest movement against the nation’s authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko.
Elizaveta Yakovlevna Bursova, who survived the Holocaust by hiding in the Ural Mountains and went on to become a sharpshooter for the Belarusian military, defended herself Monday in a Minsk court, saying she “didn’t know [the flag] was banned.”
It’s not at the moment, but some legislators are looking to outlaw it.
“The president walked under this flag for two years,” she said, referencing the fact that it was the country’s official flag early in Lukashenko’s tenure, which began in 1994.
The flag, which has two white stripes and one red one, is packed with history and symbolism. It was flown by the short-lived Belarusian People’s Republic, which was overthrown by the Bolsheviks during the Russian revolution in 1918. Critics have tried to connect the flag to Nazism because Belarusian Nazi collaborators during World War II wore it on their arms.
Its supporters say the flag never had fascist connotations and see it as a symbol of resistance to oppression and Soviet influence.
Lukashenko, who is widely considered “Europe’s last dictator,” ignited an ongoing protest movement after claiming he was elected to a sixth term in May in a vote that international watchdogs say was rigged.
“Lukashenko’s regime has trampled on the most basic human freedoms, destroyed the foundations of humanity and the rule of law in the country,” Bursova told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency through her nephew Ales Bely. “Even for an elderly person like me, it is impossible to stay away from these protests, to pretend that it does not concern me.”
Bursova was fined 405 rubles, or approximately $160. Her pension is reportedly around 600 rubles per month.
Bely, 52, has tried to bring awareness to the story outside of Belarus.
“Belarus remains largely isolated from the rest of the world, especially during the pandemic,” he wrote in a Facebook message. “It is very important to bring public attention to the stories of ordinary people … In the long run, this will help us to bring the situation back to normality.”
The flag was forbidden by the Soviet Union following the Nazi invasion of Poland and annexation of modern-day West Belarus in 1939. However, the occupying Nazi administration featured the flag on the arm patches of Belarusian volunteers in the German Wehrmacht.
The flag’s creator, Klawdziy Stsyapanavich Duzh-Dushewski, refused to cooperate with the Nazis, choosing instead to hide a Jewish family in his house, for which he was sent to the Pravieniskes death camp. Following the war, it became a symbol for the Belarusian diaspora and opponents of the Soviet government in Belarus.
By the 1980s, the flag featured prominently in democratic movements within Soviet Belarus. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Belarusian Popular Front put forth a proposal to make it the official flag when Belarus became an independent country in 1991.
Lukashenko upon assuming office in ’94 backed a referendum that changed the national flag. Since then, the former flag has remained a symbol of opposition to Lukashenko, most recently during the election protests.
Bursova fled Nazi Germany’s occupation of Belarus with her mother and grandmother, leaving Vitebsk on the last evacuation train in July 1941. She spent the remainder of the war in the Urals and Bashkortostan in Russia. Sixteen of Bursova’s relatives were killed in the Vitebsk and Biesankovicy ghettos. Another three were lost as soldiers in the Red Army.
Despite her hardships, Bursova returned to Belarus after the war and made a life for herself. A reporter asked her after Monday’s trial if she ever planned to leave for Israel.
“No, I love Belarus very much,” she said.
Bely highlighted his aunt’s role in postwar Belarus.
“In the 1950s, she was a multi-champion and record holder of the [Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic] and the Belarusian Military District in bullseye shooting and a record holder [in] the USSR,” Bely told reporters. “She defended the honor of Belarus at all union and international competitions when Lukashenko was not even born.”
Bursova told JTA that she often attends protests and marches with her fellow pensioners.
Will she obey the court’s implicit ban on the flag? Bursova is uncertain.
“It is difficult to say what ordinary people like myself, not the bravest heroes, will do with the public display of the flag if the level of repression against it is so high,” she said. “For me, the symbolism of the flag is perhaps somewhat less important and acute than for the younger generation, but I accept it as a symbol that unites the whole society in the rejection of lies and violence.
“If everyone accepts other symbols of resistance, most likely I will support them as well. Unity is the most important thing here.”


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors protests belarus Alexander Lukashenko
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by