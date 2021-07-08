The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Boris Johnson says N. Ireland Jews facing ‘exodus’ over kosher food access

Terms of UK - EU trade deal signed by Johnson create customs checks in Northern Ireland ports for goods imported from the UK mainland, including kosher food and meat.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 8, 2021 11:47
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of an “exodus” of Jews from Northern Ireland due to potential problems over access to kosher food owing to the Brexit trade agreement he signed with the European Union, which went into affect at the beginning of this year. 
There are between 50 to 100 Jews in Belfast’s Jewish community, the only one in Northern Ireland. 
According to the trade deal secured following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, Northern Ireland, a part of the UK, would remain within the EU’s single market for goods and services so as not to create a hard border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, which would threaten the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland in 1998. 
This has meant however that a trade border has been created in the Irish Sea between mainland UK and Northern Ireland, in which goods coming from the UK are subject to various checks and delays. 
Good subject to such checks include chilled meats, including kosher meat, while other restrictions for other kosher food supplies will come into effect in September. 
“Only yesterday there were very serious representations from the Jewish community in Northern Ireland who pointed out that because of the problem with the food sector it was becoming difficult for them to have timely access, or any access, to kosher food,” Johnson said in the House of Commons Liaison Committee on Wednesday.
“They’re talking now about an exodus from Northern Ireland By the Jewish community,” he continued.
“We want to do everything we can to avoid that and sort it out,” he added, and implied that the EU should demonstrate greater flexibility to address the problem.”
Johnson has decried the customs checks between the UK mainland and Northern Ireland, even though they are an integral part of the Brexit trade deal he agreed and signed with the EU in order not to violate the Good Friday Agreement.
On Tuesday, UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, together with local Jewish leaders Reverend David Kale and Michael Black of the Belfast Jewish Community and along with President of the Board of Deputies Marie van der Zyl, met Northern Irish Secretary Brandon Lewis of the British government to discuss the problem
The leaders said that sought to “urge the Government to take action to avoid the Northern Ireland Protocol potentially ending Jewish life in Belfast,” according to a statement from the Board of Deputies of British Jews, a representative body for the UK Jewish community.
“Supply of kosher food from Great Britain to Northern Ireland has continued with interim arrangements, but, under the Northern Ireland Protocol, this will end in September,” the board said. 
“Once kosher food and religious artefacts cannot be supplied, the community is likely to collapse,” it added. 
The board said that the Northern Irish minister “pledged his support,” as well as that of Johnson and the government’s lead EU negotiator Lord Frost, on the issue.
“The Belfast Jewish community is a great community with a rich history, but also an older and vulnerable one,” said van der Zyl.
“We thank the Minister for his time, and urge the UK and the EU to generate a creative solution which means that Jews can continue to practise their faith in Northern Ireland.”


