The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

British group calls on government to stop assisting Palestinian Authority

Conservative Friends of Israel asked the UK government to stop using taxpayer money to facilitate “hate-filled” Palestinian Authority curriculum.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2021 02:52
Palestinian children holding textbooks showing the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS/REUTERS STAFF)
Palestinian children holding textbooks showing the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REUTERS STAFF)
Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI), a British parliamentary group, sent a letter on Wednesday asking the government to commit to no longer using UK taxpayer money to facilitate the Palestinian Authority (PA) school curriculum. 
The letter, addressed to to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, was in response to the release of the latest EU report into the PA curriculum, which confirmed that Palestinian textbooks promote antisemitism and violence against Israel. 
Cited in the CFI letter is one example of the PA curriculum, an exercise in one religious studies textbook asks students to discuss the “repeated attempts by the Jews to kill the prophet” Muhammad and asks who are “other enemies of Islam."
The educational materials glorify and praise terrorists who attacked Israelis, not only in social studies or history books, but also in math and science books. 

The letter claims that these materials are not only antisemitic, but also harm Palestinian children and ruin the possibility of peace. 
CFI chairmen wrote: “If peace is to stand any chance, this hate-filled curriculum must be reformed immediately”, adding that “our support to the Palestinian people must promote peace, not division."
Currently, the UK provides funding to the implementation of the textbooks used in the West Bank and Gaza, including to UN Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA). 
After a report was released in February, which found dozens of examples of incitement of violence to Israel and Jews, the European Union called for 5% of funding to the PA and UNWRA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, to be withheld.  
 


Tags European Union Palestinian Authority education unwra
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by