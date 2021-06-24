British group calls on government to stop assisting Palestinian Authority

Cited in the CFI letter is one example of the PA curriculum, an exercise in one religious studies textbook asks students to discuss the “repeated attempts by the Jews to kill the prophet” Muhammad and asks who are “other enemies of Islam." The educational materials glorify and praise terrorists who attacked Israelis, not only in social studies or history books, but also in math and science books. The letter, addressed to to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, was in response to the release of the latest EU report into the PA curriculum, which confirmed that Palestinian textbooks promote antisemitism and violence against Israel.Cited in the CFI letter is one example of the PA curriculum, an exercise in one religious studies textbook asks students to discuss the “repeated attempts by the Jews to kill the prophet” Muhammad and asks who are “other enemies of Islam."The educational materials glorify and praise terrorists who attacked Israelis, not only in social studies or history books, but also in math and science books.



The letter claims that these materials are not only antisemitic, but also harm Palestinian children and ruin the possibility of peace.

CFI chairmen wrote: “If peace is to stand any chance, this hate-filled curriculum must be reformed immediately”, adding that “our support to the Palestinian people must promote peace, not division."

After a report was released in February, which found cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Currently, the UK provides funding to the implementation of the textbooks used in the West Bank and Gaza, including to UN Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA).After a report was released in February, which found dozens of examples of incitement of violence to Israel and Jews, the European Union called for 5% of funding to the PA and UNWRA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, to be withheld.