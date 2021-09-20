The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Central Florence park named after prominent Jewish couple

Wanda Lattes and Aaron (Albert) Nirenstein, a Jewish couple who resisted the Nazis during the Holocaust and went on to become influential intellectuals, were commemorated at a ceremony on Monday.

By ELIAV BREUER  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 22:35
Florentine flagbearers and trumpeters stand at attention during a dedication ceremony of a park in central Florence named after Jewish couple Wanda Lattes and Albert (Aaron) Nirenstein on September 20, 2021. (photo credit: AVIGAIL KATZ)
Florentine flagbearers and trumpeters stand at attention during a dedication ceremony of a park in central Florence named after Jewish couple Wanda Lattes and Albert (Aaron) Nirenstein on September 20, 2021.
(photo credit: AVIGAIL KATZ)
A park in the heart of Florence was named after Wanda Lattes and Albert (Aaron) Nirenstein in at a ceremony on Monday.
The two were a Jewish couple who resisted the Nazis during the Holocaust and became central figures in the Florentine intellectual scene.
The quaint park, close to the famous Church of Santa Croce, includes a grassy area, a playground and a small community center for both children and the elderly.
Trumpeters dressed in official Florentine garb played during the ceremony and the Mayor of Florence, along with a long list of dignitaries, colleagues, and family members, spoke about the couple's film-worthy lives. 
Wanda Lattes was born to a Florentine Jewish family in 1922. She was expelled at the beginning of high school in accordance with the fascist government's racial laws. Lattes was affiliated with a communist youth group and after her expulsion she joined the Florentine resistance movement, Giustizia e Libertà, and remained active as a partisan until the German retreat in 1944. 
Wanda adopted a non-Jewish surname, Latansi, and her role was to transmit information via bicycle. Towards the end of the German occupation, Lattes became responsible for a clandestine network designed to provide medical treatment to wounded partisans, including during the bombardment of Florence during the dramatic German retreat. She also helped her family find refuge during the Nazi and fascist persecutions.
While Wanda's parents survived the war, several family members were killed, and Wanda's sister, Rirì, married a famous survivor, Nedo Fiano.
The dedication ceremony of a park in central Florence named after Jewish couple Wanda Lattes and Albert (Aaron) Nirenstein on September 20, 2021. (credit: ABIGAIL KATZ)The dedication ceremony of a park in central Florence named after Jewish couple Wanda Lattes and Albert (Aaron) Nirenstein on September 20, 2021. (credit: ABIGAIL KATZ)
Albert (Aaron) Nirenstein, eventually Alberto, was born in Baranov, Poland in 1916 and made his way to then-Mandatory Palestine in 1936 as a young member of Hashomer Hatzair. Nirenstein, along with two of his sisters, helped found Kibbutz Mishmar Hasharon. His father, brother, stepmother and four young stepsisters were all killed by the Nazis in the Sobibor death camp. 
In the war years, Nirenstein joined the British army's Jewish Brigade. The brigade ended up in Florence, and Nirenstein went looking for local Jews. Then a communist as well, he was introduced to Lattes and the two fell in love. The couple remained in Florence after the war and had three daughters, Fiamma, Susanna and Simona.  
The couple also embarked on remarkable careers, she as a journalist and he as a Holocaust scholar.
Wanda became one of the first female journalists in Italy, along with the famous Oriana Fallaci. She developed a passion for Florentine art and culture and became a well-known culture writer and editor.
Alberto began to research the Holocaust and traveled to Poland in 1950 in order to look for material about the Warsaw ghetto. Poland's Stalinist regime did not let him exit the country and he remained stuck there for four years. The couple remained united, however, and they wrote an entire collection of letters including descriptions of the communist reclusion and persecution and love letters. 
Jewish artisan, journalist and intellectual Wanda Lattes. (credit: COURTESY OF ABIGAIL KATZ)Jewish artisan, journalist and intellectual Wanda Lattes. (credit: COURTESY OF ABIGAIL KATZ) Albert (Aaron) Nirenstein, known as Alberto, Israeli pioneer, soldier in the Jewish Brigade, Holocaust historian, journalist and intellectual. (credit: COURTESY OF ABIGAIL KATZ)Albert (Aaron) Nirenstein, known as Alberto, Israeli pioneer, soldier in the Jewish Brigade, Holocaust historian, journalist and intellectual. (credit: COURTESY OF ABIGAIL KATZ)
Alberto managed to smuggle out messages warning Wanda and their two daughters to stay in Florence, as Poland was a dangerous place both because of the regime and rampant antisemitism - when he visited his hometown, Alberto was told not to stay the night because the locals would kill him.         
Alberto was finally allowed to return home after Stalin's death in 1953, and brought his records with him. The records were published in 1958 and became an important work of Holocaust scholarship. Alberto also worked as the Italian correspondent for the Israeli newspaper Al Hamishmar, under the Hebraicized name Aaron Nir.
Holocaust scholarship in the first decades after the war was scarce, and many people had minimal knowledge about the Jewish genocide, Simona Katz, one of the couple's daughters, explained to the Jerusalem Post in a phone interview.
"He was very outspoken about the Holocaust," she said. "He would tell people stories about what happened in the war and people would end up in tears."
From left: Simona Katz, Susanna Nirenstein and Fiamma Nirenstein (credit: ABIGAIL KATZ)From left: Simona Katz, Susanna Nirenstein and Fiamma Nirenstein (credit: ABIGAIL KATZ)
The couple became a focal point for culture in Florence, and hosted many intellectuals, artists, and cultural figures in their home, some of whom spoke at the ceremony. They were also staunch Zionists, and their relations with Judaism, Zionism, and their frequent visits to Israel were an integral part of their lives. Two of the couple's three daughters, Fiamma and Simona, currently reside in Israel.
Fiamma served as a Member of Parliament in Italy before making aliya in 2013, and in 2015 was nominated by then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel's ambassador to Italy. She is currently a Senior Fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA) and a contributing columnist for a number of Italian and English-language news outlets.  The second daughter, Susanna, is also a journalist, and Simona is a psychotherapist.  
A plaque honoring Wanda Lattes and Alberto Nirenstein in the park named after them in central Florence. (credit: ABIGAIL KATZ) A plaque honoring Wanda Lattes and Alberto Nirenstein in the park named after them in central Florence. (credit: ABIGAIL KATZ)
Alberto passed away in 2007 and Wanda in 2018. The ceremony in Florence was a celebration of the couple's remarkable lives.
"The park was very crowded, it was a very warm atmosphere, very alive," Simona said. "It is rare for a Jewish couple to receive such high honors," she added.
"It was really emotional, dignitaries spoke and people were really crying," Abigail Katz, Simona's daughter and Wanda and Alberto's granddaughter, said to the Post.
"We hope that children will come play in the park, and that it will remain alive and vibrant. This is what [my] grandmother and grandfather would have wanted, and they would surely be happy to know that the place being named after them is full of life and children," she added.


Tags Holocaust culture italy partisan ww2
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On Sukkot, safety is not a luxury - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by