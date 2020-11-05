The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Christian Zionists raise over $78,000 for Magen David Adom

By CODY LEVINE  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 02:27
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing seen outside the coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, September 6, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Two Christian Zionists, Arlene and Jeff Berg, have raised $78,548 of a $100,000 goal for an ambulance for Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's first responder medical service, according to a Jewish Chronicle report Wednesday. 
Expressing their love for Israel and the Jewish people, the Berg's indicated that they chose to raise money out of religious conviction.
“We’re here to support them, God’s chosen people — it’s a moral issue,” Arlene Berg told the Jewish Chronicle. “It’s a moral issue when you see lives at stake,” added Jeff Berg, her husband.
The Berg's, who hail from Wilkins Township, expressed that the rationale for supporting Israel and the Jewish people comes from biblical literalism and a quote from the book of Genesis, in which dedication to Israel says that “[It] will bless those that you bless you and curse those that curse you.”
“God really pinpointed those who cursed Israel,” Jeff Berg said. “We interpret the Bible literally — and if more Christians did that, there wouldn’t be these clashes.”
The Berg's noted to the Jewish Chronicle that their church, Crossroads Ministries, a nondenominational group in Finleyville, have supported their efforts to raise money for MDA, especially in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 
“We have a real compassion and care for our community — we’re here to let people know how much God loves them and how much he does for them,” said Ken Barner, the lead pastor of Crossroads Ministries.
The pastor added that the holiday season has spurred his congregation to give more money to other countries besides Israel, such as Haiti. Thus far, the congregation has given several thousands dollars to the Berg's MDA campaign. 
“We do a mission every year here at Christmas,” Barner said. “We teach people Christmas is about giving to God more than giving to your family.”
Beyond the Jewish support for raising money for MDA, the Berg's said that Christians have jumped on board the drive. 
“Increasingly, we are getting support from the Christian community and particularly the evangelical community,” said Rob Rosenthal, a worker for American Friends of Magen David Adom.
“It is obviously the birthplace of Judaism and Christianity and our paramedics and EMTs represent the cross-section of Israel,” he added. 
The Berg's have also frequented Israel numerous times. Arlene Berg first visited Israel in 1974, while her husband Jeff visited in 1979. After meeting, they have both visited Israel often, most recently 10 years ago. 


