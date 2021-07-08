Colorado congresswoman compares vaccination effort to Nazis

GOP Representative Lauren Boebert called medical professionals conducting door-to-door vaccination efforts "needle Nazis" on Thursday.
"Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County," Boebert tweeted. "The people of my district are more than smart enough to make their own decisions about the experimental vaccine and don't need coercion by federal agents. Did I wake up in Communist China?"
Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County.The people of my district are more than smart enough to make their own decisions about the experimental vaccine and don't need coercion by federal agents.Did I wake up in Communist China?
This is in response to a speech by US President Joe Biden stating "we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," according to Business Insider.
Boebert isn't the only conservative congresswoman making comparisons to Nazis. Majorie Taylor Green infamously made several remarks comparing vaccination and mask-wearing efforts to Nazis and fascism.
“People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment,” she said, responding to remarks which Biden made on Tuesday about potentially sending health professionals into communities to go door-to-door to provide more accurate information for people about the vaccine.
Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people.People have a choice, they don't need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations.You can't force people to be part of the human experiment.
"Brown shirts" refers to the paramilitary group that helped Adolf Hitler during his rise to power in the 1930s.
According to CNN, Lauren Boebert has previously tweeted about liberals "that legalized knowingly spreading HIV," in regards to Americans showing proof of vaccination.
Boebert is a conservative congresswoman and the youngest ever to represent Colorado's Third District, according to her website.
Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.