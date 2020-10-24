Commemoration ceremony to honor those killed in Pittsburgh attack

A commemoration ceremony will be held Tuesday to honor the 11 lost in the antisemitic attack on the Tree of Life - L’Simcha Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, two years to the day, with the patriation of Congregation Dor Hadash and New Light Congregation, two other Pittsburgh synagogues, according to a Friday press release from the NGO Healing Partnership.

The ceremony will feature special performances from Cellist Yo-Yo Ma, a speech from Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and county executive Rich Fitzgerald, which will be conducted virtually 7p.m. on Tuesday

Some of the families of congregants killed will also be in attendance at the virtual ceremony, along with clergy representatives from all three congregations, who will recite Kaddish prayers and reflect on their loved ones.

Other events also taking place that day include Pittsburgh Remembers: Reclaiming the Voices of Suppressed Jewish Composers of the Nazi Era, a concert also honoring victims of the antisemitic attack in Pittsburgh and Healing Activities, an emotional support group to engage with services amazing services of local therapists, JFCS, Caring Place, and Center for Victims to help those coping with the attack

Torah study sessions will also be available on October 27.

Robert Gregory Bowers, a neo-Nazi antisemite conspiracy theorist, murdered 11 congregants on October 27 in the attack, later being charged with 63 federal crimes, many of which are capital offenses, and 36 charges in Pennsylvania state court.