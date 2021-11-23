Conference of European Rabbis opposes proposed conversion legislation

The Conference of European Rabbis, an umbrella body of Orthodox European rabbis and rabbinical judges, has come out in opposition to legislation that is likely to be advanced by Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana to decentralize control over Jewish conversions in Israel.

Following a meeting of the CER’s Standing Committee in Munich on Monday, the organization issued a statement criticizing such reforms, and said it would not recognize conversions performed under the new system, should it come into effect.

The CER’s opposition to the reforms presents a potential challenge of legitimacy for Kahana’s proposals, although since the purpose of the legislation is to deal with rising intermarriage in Israel, the European rabbis’ stance may not unduly worry the minister.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The legislation has not yet been published and submitted to the Knesset, and CER officials have not spoken with Kahana or his office about the proposals.

The Conference of European Rabbis' (CER) Standing Committee discussing a conversion bill proposed by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana in Munich on November 22, 2021. (credit: COURTESY DAVID FRIEDMAN)

Indeed, the proposals themselves are still being developed and have yet to be finalized, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The CER’s statement itself referred to “rumors” regarding the legislation, and appeared not to understand fully what Kahana’s proposals entail, referencing the outsourcing of conversion to “private elements,” which is not something the minister has mentioned.

Kahana’s legislation will restore the ability of municipal chief rabbis in Israel, qualified to serve in such positions by the Chief Rabbinate, to establish their own conversion courts alongside the state conversion authority’s ongoing operations.

Municipal chief rabbis were able to carry out this function until the 1990s when the state Conversion Authority was created.

The CER also claimed that authority over conversions would be taken away from the Chief Rabbinate, despite the fact that Kahana’s proposals will likely preserve the operations of the state conversion authority which is overseen by the Chief Rabbinate.

“The Conference of European Rabbis, which represents the majority of communal rabbis in Europe, expresses deep concern over the rumors which have reached us from the Holy Land which seek to upend conversion practices, in which responsibility for conversions will be taken away from the authority of the Chief Rabbinate, and given to private elements who will supposedly conduct more friendly conversions,” read the statement of CER’s Standing Committee.

The organization noted that it has itself determined that conversions can only be done by a “permanent and important” rabbinical court in the jurisdiction of the conversion candidate,” and that it has previously resolved to recognize only these type of conversions.

RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS Minister Matan Kahana address the Knesset plenum last month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

“Conversions not done according to these conversion arrangements and without accepting the yoke of the Torah and commandments are not recognized by the rabbinical courts and communities of Europe.... We declare that conversion not conducted in accordance with religious law and in accordance with practices used until now will not be recognized by us at all,” the CER Standing Committee concluded.

Kahana’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

In deliberating the issue, the committee heard letters sent by the two leading non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox rabbis, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, both of whom condemned any changes to the conversion system.

“Regarding conversion which touches on the holiness of the entire Jewish people, and which has a great danger for breaching the vineyard of the House of Israel, and which is also likely to influence the status of rabbis in your countries who stand watch over Jewish law and tradition, it is appropriate that your conference will make heard a voice calling not to breach through the boundaries of Jewish law by bringing non-Jews into the vineyard of the House of Israel,” wrote Edelstein.