The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Coronavirus casts aliyah through a different lens

As long as there's a plane flying that can land at Ben-Gurion Airport, new immigrants continue to arrive.

By ANNA KRYCER  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 20:32
Jews making aliyah from Ukraine arrive on International Fellowship of Christians and Jews sponsored flight (photo credit: ARIK SHRAGA)
Jews making aliyah from Ukraine arrive on International Fellowship of Christians and Jews sponsored flight
(photo credit: ARIK SHRAGA)
Five years ago we made aliyah from Down Under – a geographically apt moniker for Australia – but now, irrespective of location, we find ourselves in an upside-down world challenging us to identify the right way up.
In the past eight months darkened by corona clouds and untethered from taken-for-granted familiarity, some things that seemed important to us before March have lost their luster, and a number of things we significantly value now were barely considered then.
In a twist to the Passover question – and in honor of Aliyah Day on 7 Heshvan (October 24) – in our annual gaze back across the previous 12 months as immigrants, we may ask how this year is different from other years, even though into our sixth year we’re no longer such newcomers.

Everyday special Israeli moments
We cherish the nuggets of “only in Israel” experiences that link together to underscore the essence of this land that has continued to nourish and delight, corona notwithstanding:
• In early May we walked by official-looking A-4 sheets in transparent plastic protectors taped to a fence in front of a two-story Jerusalem stone building and expected them to be town planning notices of redevelopment, to discover on closer inspection that they were the blessings to say for the first fruit of trees growing in the garden along the fence line!
• A Jerusalem Post article about the alleged carcinogenic effects of Johnson & Johnson talc powder was topped by a headline that could only have been composed here: “J & J talc-based baby powder dries its last tush.”
• Recently we were sitting in front of a clerk at our health fund to inquire about a medical appointment that her call-center colleagues advised couldn’t be made during corona restrictions. The clerk insisted that was incorrect information and handed us a phone number for the relevant health service provider. In pidgin Hebrew I explained that we called that number and were told no bookings were being made, and asked if she would please call to make the appointment for me? “No,” came the gruff, terse retort. “We don’t do that; it’s up to you to call.” So I started to do just that while sitting there, knowing a struggle lay ahead with the impossible automated switchboard options in Hebrew, when with no sign of mellowing, the clerk got on the phone and even snared a cancellation to slot in an appointment that very afternoon!
Right before us was a true Sabra: brusque and prickly on the outside, resisting any act of assistance not within her rule book, yet secretly soft and malleable on the inside and in the end, prepared to reach out while pretending not to without even a hint of a smile or acknowledgment of our profuse thanks.

A test of national unity
There have also been occasions that made the cut – not for such heartwarming positive reasons – that have led to escalating public concern and frustration:
• The commencement in May of our first-ever trial of a sitting prime minister, a rarity anywhere in world history. The significance of the event was surreally dramatized by the half-faced images of the one accused, three judges and many lawyers all masked in the Jerusalem District Court.
• The unprecedented three elections within 12 months auguring a mushrooming disquiet about lack of decisive leadership while our nation plummeted from being one of the best corona managers in the early months to the dubious distinction of becoming one of the worst. Amid much apparent fumbling, bumbling, faltering, wavering, disagreeing and contradicting by those charged to do better, there was an absence of timely decisiveness characterized by a string of decisions to replace prior decisions that amended earlier decisions.
• I recall the shock I felt when our friend, who was raised as a tough Israeli on kibbutz and not easily prone to displays of emotion, started to tear up and whisper with a choking voice that never before in her numerous decades has she seen such division and lack of unity between different groups in Israeli society segmented by religious hue and politics, and protesting citizens – a time when vested self-interest seemed to gain ascendancy over the common good.”
• And yet even – or especially – during corona, aliyah inquiries from across the globe have risen sharply, attributed to growing antisemitism, Israel’s decent national health service, job losses in every country as a fallout of corona and the simultaneous realization that working remotely can be effective and extended family connections can to a degree be maintained virtually. Despite the pandemic, as long as there’s a plane flying that can land at Ben-Gurion Airport, new immigrants continue to arrive, even if they must head directly to two weeks of quarantine.

We are one family
When we reflected during the celebratory meal to mark the anniversary of our arrival, we knew there was absolutely no doubt that Israel is the only place that with bursting pride we wish to call home. It’s that essential character – rough and blunt, excitable and effusive, frank and fiery, passionate and compassionate – that remains uniquely Israeli and (excluding the present hopefully passing aberration) transforms a nation into a family:
• What else explains the charming chutzpah of our bouncy young waitress when we ate at an outside restaurant a couple of months ago and who, on hearing we were recent immigrants, exclaimed in English: “I don’t want to be rude, but isn’t it hard to make aliyah when you’re old(!)?” She deserved her tip.
• Or the female driver in her eighth decade who found herself driving in the wrong direction on a one-way Jerusalem street when she was swiftly pulled over by a policeman. “Geveret, didn’t you see you were driving in the wrong direction?” To which she shot right back: “Yes I did, officer, but I didn’t see you!”
• And the oncologist whose official correspondence, under his name, qualifications, position and title, has another identifying line: “Cautious optimist,” telling us this isn’t just a learned doctor perched on an erudite high stool but a caring healer identifying as one with his patients.

THIS PAST Rosh Hashanah we gathered to pray outside, masked and distanced one from the other, without paying for seats or worrying as we had in previous years about where our place in synagogue would be allocated, with the Torah resting on a humble cloth-covered table, everything extraneous stripped to the core essentials of our being as we acknowledged our Maker.
We contemplated privately and individually, many of us seeking to sense the flutter of the wings of hope for our future, our loved ones, our people Israel and beyond. It was from a program on Zoom this year featuring Jerusalem-based medical specialist Prof. Ben Corn who developed a framework for offering hope and meaning in the lives of people facing serious health issues, when I understood that hope can be a human need greater even than love, and differs from optimism in that it can be learned and practiced.
And hope we have – that in the end this health crisis should be a call-out for the uncommon unity in our family of Israel, the distinguishing reality of life in our land whose people need to pull together, despite any temporary detour from the path of strength in bonds that bind us.  
The writer was a lawyer in Melbourne, Australia, before making aliyah with husband Joe in June 2015.


Tags aliyah how to make aliyah making aliyah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mutual Respect Charter signed by 70 MKs encourages respect in Knesset By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by