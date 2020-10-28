The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Coronavirus guidelines: How should Jewish communities behave in winter?

These guidelines were created by the OU and RCA after consulting with numerous poskim (halachic authorities) to best determine communal decisions and policies.

By AARON REICH  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 21:29
Hasidic Jewish men gather for a morning prayer outside of a synagogue, closed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York City, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hasidic Jewish men gather for a morning prayer outside of a synagogue, closed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York City, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Orthodox Union and the Rabbinical Council of America released a new set of coronavirus-related guidelines for synagogues in the Diaspora to follow as we enter the fall and winter seasons.
These guidelines were created after consulting with numerous poskim (halachic authorities) to best determine communal decisions and policies.
> Maintaining pikuach nefesh: It is imperative that one work to maintain the safety of public and personal health, even when it means going against a halachic obligation. As such, synagogues must exercise caution and wear face masks, practice social distancing and keep hygine.
> Maintaining essential communal services: Efforts must be made to keep the essential services of Jewish communities operating in a safwe manner, as well as work to restore further ways of socializing without putting health at risk.
> Respecting the role of the government: While the guidelines express concern over a perceived over-focus and vocal targeting by the authorities against the Orthodox community, community leaders must nonetheless recognize that government policies and decisions to fight the spread of COVID-19 must be followed. They need to be taken as takanatbnei hamedinah, with both the letter and spirit of the law being followed on both communal and individual levels.
> Practicing appropriate advocacy: While the Jewish community has a longstanding tradition of communal advocacy as a public policy and strategy, it is important to nonetheless show respect to the government and government authorities, which means refraining from personal attacks and baseless accusations of antisemitism.
> Avoiding antisemitism: Related to the previous point, the guidelines remind that it is incumbent upon the Jewish community to behave in a way that would not be perceived as endangering our health or the health of others, which in turn will not provoke needless outrage and resentment towards the Jewish community.
> Pursuing peace and unity amid crisis: Due to the pandemic and other factors, the Jewish community is experiencing a period of division and disagreement on national and communal levels. However, division over responses to the COVID-19 pandemic can prove dangerous to the community. As a result, it is paramount to retain and enhance mutual respect and concern for others, focusing on how we can better ourselves rather than critique others.


Tags American Jewry synagogue diaspora Orthodox Union Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by