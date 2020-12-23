The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Couple meets on Coronacrush Facebook group, now is engaged

Coronacrush, a Facebook group devoted to “creating Jewish couples in quarantine”, announced a partnership with the national non-profit public health initiative JScreen.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 03:48
The pandemic has posed a great challenge to singles looking for love. (photo credit: ING IMAGE)
The pandemic has posed a great challenge to singles looking for love.
(photo credit: ING IMAGE)
A couple that has met on the CoronaCrush Facebook group has announced their engagement, the first marriage apparently from the group.
The couple started dating after meeting on the group, and did social distancing friendly activities such as hiking, kayaking and other outdoor activities. The first date between the couple entailed getting tested for the virus itself.
CoronaCrush, a Facebook group devoted to “creating Jewish couples in quarantine”, has announced a partnership with the national non-profit public health initiative JScreen, which is focused on preventing Jewish genetic diseases.
The CoronaCrush Facebook group currently has over 10,000 members and seeks to help Jewish singles find their match without being able to leave home, as highlighted in a press release on Tuesday.
“We thought this is the perfect combination of helping people find their soulmate while caring about their future families,” said Hillary Kener Regelman, National Director of Outreach for JScreen.
“It makes so much sense since CoronaCrush’s goal is to have people find their basheret and ours is to have them have healthy babies.”
JScreen will also sponsor a CoronaCrush King and Queen of the Week as part of their bid to promote testing. The weekly coronation will be done by those receiving the most 'likes' in the group. Likewise, JScreen has offered to test any couple that gets engaged on CoronaCrush for free.
“Jscreen is such an important organization! I'm so glad we have these services to ensure a bright future for the next generation of corona crushers!,” said Dina Plotch of New York City, the first CoronaCrush JScreen Queen.
"We started CoronaCrush because we wanted to provide our single friends with a fun and supportive environment to continue to meet and date,” said CoronaCrush founder Ian Mark.  
"We're excited to partner with JScreen because they're providing a very serious and crucial service to new couples and while our group is meant to be fun, we encourage all the dating in our group to be done in the framework of serious dating," he added. 


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals? By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
2 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3 Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river
The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4 Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?
A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by