Couple meets on Coronacrush Facebook group, now is engaged

A couple that has met on the CoronaCrush Facebook group has announced their engagement, the first marriage apparently from the group. The couple started dating after meeting on the group, and did social distancing friendly activities such as hiking, kayaking and other outdoor activities. The first date between the couple entailed getting tested for the virus itself. quarantine”, has announced a partnership with the national non-profit public health initiative JScreen, which is focused on preventing Jewish genetic diseases.The CoronaCrush Facebook group currently has over 10,000 members and seeks to help Jewish singles find their match without being able to leave home, as highlighted in a press release on Tuesday. “We thought this is the perfect combination of helping people find their soulmate while caring about their future families,” said Hillary Kener Regelman, National Director of Outreach for JScreen. “It makes so much sense since CoronaCrush’s goal is to have people find their basheret and ours is to have them have healthy babies.”JScreen will also sponsor a CoronaCrush King and Queen of the Week as part of their bid to promote testing. The weekly coronation will be done by those receiving the most 'likes' in the group. Likewise, JScreen has offered to test any couple that gets engaged on CoronaCrush for free.CoronaCrush, a Facebook group devoted to “creating Jewish couples in
"Jscreen is such an important organization! I'm so glad we have these services to ensure a bright future for the next generation of corona crushers!," said Dina Plotch of New York City, the first CoronaCrush JScreen Queen."We started CoronaCrush because we wanted to provide our single friends with a fun and supportive environment to continue to meet and date," said CoronaCrush founder Ian Mark. "We're excited to partner with JScreen because they're providing a very serious and crucial service to new couples and while our group is meant to be fun, we encourage all the dating in our group to be done in the framework of serious dating," he added.