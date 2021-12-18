The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Diego Schwartzman and Jewish indoor soccer star win 2 of Argentina’s top sport awards

Last year, Schwartzman became one of the top 10 men’s tennis players in the world. He is currently still the world’s best Jewish tennis player, now ranked No. 13.

By JUAN MELAMED/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2021 02:50
ARGENTINE JEW Diego Schwartzman battled hard against Rafael Nadal in the US Open (photo credit: REUTERS)
ARGENTINE JEW Diego Schwartzman battled hard against Rafael Nadal in the US Open
(photo credit: REUTERS)
BUENOS AIRES (JTA) – Each year since 1954 in Argentina, the country’s Association of Sports Journalists awards dozens of Olimpia awards, given to the best athletes in their respective sports. And there is one Olimpia de Oro, or Golden Olimpia, for the best of them all.
On Tuesday night, tennis star Diego Schwartzman was awarded the Olimpia de Oro — for his play in 2020, delayed a year because of the pandemic — and Jewish footballer Matias Edelstein was given one of the secondary Olimpia awards, for best indoor soccer player.
Last year, Schwartzman became one of the top 10 men’s tennis players in the world. He is currently still the world’s best Jewish tennis player, now ranked No. 13.
“Incredible to achieve these dreams that I had as a child,” Schwartzman wrote on Instagram about the Olimpia award.
Edelstein, 29, has played for multiple teams based out of Jewish sports clubs, but for the past decade has helped the Jewish club Hebraica’s team — composed mostly of Jewish players — remain in Argentina’s top league for “futsal,” or indoor soccer. This year he helped Argentina’s national futsal team reach the World Cup final in Lithuania.
He showed off his Hebraica pride there by waving a club shirt in his hands before a quarterfinals game against Russia.
“I want to remember the two teams that I participated this year, Hebraica and the national team,” Edelstein said in a video message sent to the Olimpia awards night, which took place at a hotel in Pilar. “We shared very nice moments and they are part of this award.”
Edelstein previously led the Argentine league in goals scored in 2014 and 2019.
It was a milestone moment not only for the two players, but also for the two Jewish sports clubs that the athletes are closely tied to: the Hacoaj and the Hebraica. The Hacoaj club in Tigre, where Schwartzman grew up playing, recently named a new tennis complex after him.
“They are very important players, icons of two of the main historic and prestigious institutions of our federation, it’s great pride and joy for us,” said Monica Sucari, president of FACCMA, the Argentine federation for Jewish sports and community centers.
Edelstein’s professional debut came in 2008, as a member of BAMI, another Jewish club, where he continued playing during 2009. He started playing for Hebraica, where he was also coach of the children’s soccer team, in 2010.
He is set to transfer to an Italian team next season.
“It is a real pride to have Matias in our institution, he is very committed to our Jewish values,” Hebraica President Jonathan Lemcovich told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “He is an exemplary player, a highly committed individual who embodies the values that we want to transmit to our children.”


Tags sports tennis diaspora jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by