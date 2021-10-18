Dr. Jill Biden to be guest speaker at Detroit Jewish school dinner

America's first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, will speak at the annual dinner of a Detroit Jewish school, the Detroit News reported.
Biden will be the guest speaker at Yeshiva Beth Yehudah's annual dinner, taking place this year on October 24 at 4:30 p.m. at the Detroit Marriot Renaissance Center, the news site reported.
Consisting of two campuses, one in Oak Park and the other in Southfield, Yeshiva Beth Yehuda is the largest Jewish school system in the entire state of Michigan.
The school's history dates back to 1914 before expanding over the years to become the massive system it is today.
Its annual dinners are a testament to its influence, and guest speakers are usually someone of considerable prominence.
The 2020 iteration of the dinner saw both then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba give guest remarks, as did then-president Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.