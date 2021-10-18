Dr. Jill Biden to be guest speaker at Detroit Jewish school dinner

Biden will be the guest speaker at Yeshiva Beth Yehudah's annual dinner, taking place this year on October 24 at 4:30 p.m. at the Detroit Marriot Renaissance Center, the news site reported.

Consisting of two campuses, one in Oak Park and the other in Southfield, Yeshiva Beth Yehuda is the largest Jewish school system in the entire state of Michigan.

The school's history dates back to 1914 before expanding over the years to become the massive system it is today.

Its annual dinners are a testament to its influence, and guest speakers are usually someone of considerable prominence.

US President Joe Biden reacts during a moment of silence for the dead as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS)