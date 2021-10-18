The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Dr. Jill Biden to be guest speaker at Detroit Jewish school dinner

Prior speakers at the Yeshiva Beth Yehudah annual dinner included then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 12:46
TANDING BEFORE a playground, Dr. Jill Biden speaks during a 'back to school' tour of Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 1. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
TANDING BEFORE a playground, Dr. Jill Biden speaks during a ‘back to school’ tour of Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 1.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
America's first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, will speak at the annual dinner of a Detroit Jewish school, the Detroit News reported.
Biden will be the guest speaker at Yeshiva Beth Yehudah's annual dinner, taking place this year on October 24 at 4:30 p.m. at the Detroit Marriot Renaissance Center, the news site reported.
Consisting of two campuses, one in Oak Park and the other in Southfield, Yeshiva Beth Yehuda is the largest Jewish school system in the entire state of Michigan. 
The school's history dates back to 1914 before expanding over the years to become the massive system it is today.
Its annual dinners are a testament to its influence, and guest speakers are usually someone of considerable prominence.
US President Joe Biden reacts during a moment of silence for the dead as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS) US President Joe Biden reacts during a moment of silence for the dead as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS)
The 2020 iteration of the dinner saw both then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba give guest remarks, as did then-president Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.


Tags jewish school Joe Biden Detroit
