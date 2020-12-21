The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Emergency aid effort underway for frontline Jewish agencies for newly poor

Jewish federations throughout North America – there are 146 – are reporting similar challenges in their communities.

By STEWART AIN/JTA  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 21:53
Volunteers gather at a food distribution center in New York run by the Met Council on Jewish Poverty. (photo credit: MET COUNCIL)
Volunteers gather at a food distribution center in New York run by the Met Council on Jewish Poverty.
(photo credit: MET COUNCIL)
The struggles of the newly poor come in all shapes and sizes: Jewish families across Maryland and Virginia turning to Jewish social service agencies for help paying electricity and mortgage bills.
Isolated Jewish seniors in Toronto living on fixed incomes who, for the first time in their lives, are facing food insecurity and mental health issues exacerbated by social isolation.
A 57-year-old Jewish Uber driver in Washington, D.C., who stopped driving because of the coronavirus and simply ran out of money.
“He had no income to pay his bills,” said Shuli Tropp, executive director of the Hebrew Free Loan Association of Greater Washington, which gave him a loan.
With America down more than 10 million jobs from only one year ago, COVID-19 is wreaking havoc not just on physical health but on economic well-being and livelihoods. The pandemic that has laid bare the weaknesses of health care systems also has exposed gaping holes in the social safety net that Jewish agencies are straining to fill. In some places in the United States and Canada, government assistance programs are being cut, compounding problems for the newly vulnerable.
In Toronto, Canada’s largest Jewish community, one out of eight Jews was struggling with poverty before the pandemic. After COVID-19 arrived in the city this spring, the number of vulnerable community members surged.
“Polling shows that at least 44% of Canadian households have suffered job loss or reduced working hours,” said Adam Minsky, president and CEO of UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, which as the community’s central Jewish charity supports dozens of Jewish agencies and nonprofits in the city. “The Jewish community is no exception. Many previously stable, working and middle-class families are now vulnerable.”
Jewish federations throughout North America – there are 146 – are reporting similar challenges in their communities.
The desperate situation has prompted a group of Jewish philanthropic foundations and Jewish federations to mount an unprecedented effort to quickly raise tens of millions of dollars to send to frontline Jewish service agencies across the continent trying to meet these new needs.
The framework is a new $54 million Human Services Relief Fund in which any money raised by Jewish federations by Dec. 31, up to $36 million total, will be supplemented by another 50% in funding contributed by seven Jewish philanthropic foundations. One of those major foundations, the Maimonides Fund, launched the drive when it realized that Jewish federations were dipping into their financial reserves to continue to fund projects to help clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the pandemic dragged on, our board grew increasingly concerned about the impact on the most vulnerable members of the Jewish community,” said Mark Charendoff, Maimonides Fund’s president. “We wanted to create an opportunity that would help local communities meet those needs.”
They turned to the Jewish Federations of North America, the umbrella organization for federations, to coordinate the effort. Funding is coming from the federations, Maimonides, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, Crown Family Philanthropies, the Mandel Foundation, the Singer Family Foundation, Leslie and Abigail Wexner, and the Wilf Family Foundation.
The money is making a difference on the ground.
In Washington, D.C., the local federation sent an additional $150,000 to the local Hebrew Free Loan Association, enabling the distribution of about 60 new loans and an increase in the maximum loan amount to $2,500 from $1,500.
In Richmond, Virginia, the matching fund helped the Jewish Community Federation raise nearly $400,000 from its Jewish population of about 12,000.
The extra money is going to area preschool programs, help for the newly needy to pay their bills and tablet computers for seniors stuck at home so they can connect with others by video chat. Among the facilities receiving tablets is Richmond’s Beth Shalom Life Care Community.
“The iPads are lifesavers,” said Helen Griffin, whose mother, Beatrice Fine, 93, is a resident of its assisted-living facility. “It’s all about the human connection.”
The importance of keeping seniors socially engaged cannot be overstated, say experts, noting that staying inside and being socially isolated can cause significant mental and physical decline, particularly in adults over 70.
In Cincinnati, Ohio, the Jewish Family Service agency is using money it received from the Jewish federation there to provide Jewish seniors with computers, data plans and training to help them learn to get on the internet and use video chats to interact with others.
These dangers of isolation are most pronounced in Holocaust survivors, according to Julia Migounova, director of community and support services at the Bernard Betel Centre in Toronto. The stay-home directives have caused her Russian-speaking clientele to relive memories of hiding during the war, she said.
“Most of them lived in Ukraine and were shipped further east to avoid the war. They were crammed into cattle cars with no food or windows. This isolation reminds them of that and they get so anxious,” Migounova said. “They don’t speak English and so they can’t call for food.”
She described the case of one 83-year-old widow whose only son died of cancer a year ago. Still grieving his death, she lives alone in a small one-bedroom apartment in Toronto and has no one to support her. She can’t go outside because it’s too cold and has no one to talk to except social workers and neighbors she barely knows. She gets three kosher frozen meals a week and a weekly visit from a home health aide.
“We call her every couple of days and sometimes she doesn’t want to talk to anybody,” Migounova said. “This is a very tragic case.”
In New York, an 89-year-old survivor named Dina had been a frequent visitor to the Jewish Community Center of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, before the pandemic. She used a walker for the two-block trek from her apartment to attend the Yiddish, singing and good-neighbors clubs. A widow, she had a home health aide from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
But when the pandemic started, her ability to move deteriorated drastically and she developed back problems. Her home health agency refused to increase the aide’s hours, so Jewish social service agencies stepped in.
“With funds from UJA-Federation of New York, we provided her son with emergency cash assistance so he could hire a home health aide around the clock,” said Alex Budnitsky, CEO of the Jewish Community House of Bensonhurst. “That saved her because she fell down in the middle of the night in May and the aide called an ambulance that brought her to the hospital.”
The New York federation is raising $2 million as part of the Human Services Relief Fund. That will net the federation another $1 million from the 50% matching program.
“The good news,” said New York federation board chairman David Moore, “is that people who can are stepping up.”
In all, 110 federations are participating in the fundraising drive. The amount each was asked to raise is proportionate to the size of the local Jewish population.
“The combination of the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 will have long-term consequences for our overwhelmed human service network,” said JFNA’s national campaign chairman, David Brown, who is leading the funding effort. “Federations will play a critical role in raising and providing the crucial resources needed to respond to these critical needs.
“We are fortunate to have a generous community of philanthropists that are able to help at this critical time.”
This article was sponsored by and produced in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America, which represents 146 local Jewish Federations and 300 network communities. This story was produced by JTA’s native content team.


Tags jewish federations poverty report diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by