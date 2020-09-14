Valentina Leskaj, a former Albanian government minister from 2002 to 2017, joined the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) Advisory Board, thus becoming the first Muslim member of the board.The CAM is a non-partisan, global, grassroots movement of individuals and organizations, across all religions and faiths, united around the goal of ending antisemitism in all its forms around the world. She joins an impressive list of advisers leading the fight against antisemitism worldwide such as Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, the late former US Sen. Joe Lieberman, human rights icon Natan Sharansky, Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker, UK lords John Mann and Eric Pickles, and acclaimed Harvard academic Dr. Ruth Wisse.“The disease of antisemitism is becoming increasingly prominent in countries across the world. It is not just a danger to Jews and Jewish communities. It is a threat to every decent society and therefore to people of all backgrounds: Muslim, Christian and beyond," Leskaj declared."Therefore, I have always been determined to fight against the scourge of antisemitism, wherever it is found," she said. "I am delighted to contribute to the important work being done by the Combat Antisemitism Movement and to join the distinguished names already on its Advisory Board."While a member of the Albanian parliament, she served as minister of Labor and Social Affairs, deputy speaker of Parliament and vice president of the Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe. From 2013 to 2017, she was president of the parliamentary Albania-Israel Friendship Group and head of the Albanian Parliament Delegation in the Council of Europe. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“It is a real honor that Valentina Leskaj has agreed to become a member of our Advisory Board. She is a hugely respected champion for human rights who has made a real impact not only in her home country, but across Europe," said CAM director Sacha Roytman-Dratwa. "She is also sending a crucial message that antisemitism is an important issue beyond Jewish communities, including the Muslim world," he said.Alongside her political career, Leskaj has also been active in academia and civil society, and has authored many publications on politics, human rights, gender, population and development issues. Roytman-Dratwa concluded, saying: “As the danger of antisemitism intensifies across the globe, Valentina Leskaj’s insight will be extremely valuable as we increase our efforts as an organization to effectively combat antisemitism.”