The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Exclusive - Polish Chief Rabbi to Polish Senate: Thou shalt not steal

Polish Chief Rabbi intends to tell the Polish parliament that the country has a moral duty to compensate Jews, and non-Jews, whose property was confiscated after the Holocaust.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 6, 2021 23:49
Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich talks with Warsaw bishop Kazimierz Nycz (L) as he sits near Israel Ambassador to Poland David Peleg during the laying of the cornerstone for the Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw June 26, 2007. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich talks with Warsaw bishop Kazimierz Nycz (L) as he sits near Israel Ambassador to Poland David Peleg during the laying of the cornerstone for the Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw June 26, 2007.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Polish Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich will tell the Polish Senate on Wednesday that it is the country’s moral duty to provide compensation of some kind to anyone whose property was confiscated, Jew or non-Jew, by the Polish Communist government, The Jerusalem Post has learned. 
The rabbi has told close associates that he will tell the Senate this duty is derived from the Biblical  injunction in the Ten Commandments “Thou shall not steal.”
Last month, the lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, approved legislation that would apply a thirty year statue of limitations to claims on property confiscated from their original owners by the Polish Communist regime after the Second World War.
After the war the Communist authorities enacted a massive program of property confiscation across the country, which included large amounts of property previously belonging to Poland’s pre-war Jewish population of some three million people, 90 percent of whom were murdered at the hands of the Nazis in the Holocaust.
The new legislation would prevent Polish Jews who survived the Holocaust and then lost property due to such confiscations, and their heirs, from reclaiming their property, or getting compensation for it.
The bill created a diplomatic incident between Israel and Poland after Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the bill as “immoral” and said it would harm the rights of Holocaust survivors whose property was seized after the war by the Communist regime. 
The Post understands that Schudrich intends to strongly assert the rights of Jews, and non-Jews, and their heirs, whose property was confiscated by the Polish Communist government, and insist that morality requires that some form of compensation be provided. 
“One of the Ten Commandments is ‘Thou shall not steal,’ the chief rabbi has told close associates he will state in an open hearing in the Polish Senate on Wednesday morning. 
“This property was stolen twice, once by the Germans when they occupied the country and the second time by the Communists after the war. The current Polish government is a successor to the Communist one, albeit very different, and ‘Thou shall not steal’ continues to apply 60 years and 80 years after a theft happened,” Schudrich has said. 
“There is a moral duty to compensate in some way someone whose property was stolen, and it is the moral responsibility of the government to recognize the injustice that happened.”
Schudrich will also assert that the religious identity of the victims of the Polish Communist regime’s property confiscations, whether Jewish or Catholic, is irrelevant, and that the moral obligation extends to all Polish citizens who had their property seized. 
The chief rabbi has said however that in many cases, Jewish property owners who survived the Holocaust left Poland after the Second World War, making it much harder for them to process their legal claims to their former property while living in another country. 
Schudrich has expressed his appreciation that the Polish Senate, unlike the lower house, is holding hearings and debates on the legislation, and that only by listening and talking can a moral and just solution be found. 
“An immoral act doesn’t go away, the affects of immorality never go away,” Schudrich told associates. 
“Everyone who owned property should have opportunity and right to receive some kind of compensation for the immorality of stealing their property.”
Gideon Taylor, Chair of Operations of the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO), which has lobbied strongly to bring international pressure to halt the legislation, expressed hope that the Polish Senate will look at how the proposed law will impact both Jews and non-Jews.  
“The truth is that after the War, the Communists nationalized private property on a massive scale – homes, businesses, land – all were turned over to the State,” said Taylor. 
“This is not about the terrible things that Germany did in Poland during the War. Holocaust survivors, their families and others have waited decades for a measure of justice for property that was confiscated from them after World War II,” he continued. 
“In effect, claimants who filed under the current requirements will now be told that their claims are extinguished. Poland must do the right and fair thing for these Jewish and non-Jewish rightful property owners.”


Tags Holocaust diaspora jews Communists
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Reuven Rivlin: A stable president for unstable times - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by