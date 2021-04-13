FBI releases advertisement in Hebrew, Yiddish asking to report hate crimes

The FBI Hate Crimes Unit released advertisements in English, Yiddish and Hebrew in an effort to get more Orthodox Jews to report on hate crimes in the New York area.The use of both Yiddish and Hebrew can be seen as a direct call to address hate crimes against Jews in particular, as it appeals to the community as a whole.
The advertisement notes that many hate crimes go unreported, and it gives instructions on how to report hate crimes to the FBI if one becomes the victim or has knowledge of a hate crime."Did you know many hate crimes are not reported?," reads the FBI advertisement. "The FBI wants to help, but we need to hear from you."The advertisement then reads off instructions on how to report a hate crime, and how to contact the FBI and give anonymous tips if someone so chooses.
Kudos to the @NewYorkFBI for once again demonstrating what community outreach is all about, encouraging Jewish hate crime victims/witnesses to report what happened in the languages that are most familiar to them. Now that's what we call #culturalsensitivity. pic.twitter.com/8YsobaLJTY— Rabbi Abe Friedman (@RabbiAFriedman) April 8, 2021
