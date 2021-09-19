The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
FIDF raises over $500k for lone soldiers in private event

The FIDF raised over $500 thousand for lone soldiers at a private event on Monday evening in Lawrence, New York, just a week after $2 million were raised for the Nahal Haredi Battalion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 01:37
(From L to R) Pninit Cole, |Holocaust survivor Rabbi Jacob Jungreis, and IDF Sgt. Celia Cohen, at a FIDF fundraising event in Lawrence, NY on September 13, 2021. (photo credit: ARON MICHAEL)
(From L to R) Pninit Cole, |Holocaust survivor Rabbi Jacob Jungreis, and IDF Sgt. Celia Cohen, at a FIDF fundraising event in Lawrence, NY on September 13, 2021.
(photo credit: ARON MICHAEL)
The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) raised over $500 thousand at a private event on Monday evening in Lawrence, New York.
The fundraising event, a barbecue dinner, was organized by the FIDF Long Island Chapter and hosted by Ruthy and Ari Jungreis. The funds will be allocated towards the building of new housing for lone soldiers, IDF soldiers whose families reside abroad.
Notable participants in the event included included FIDF CEO Steven Weil, FIDF National Director Major General (res.) Nadav Padan, and IDF Naval Attaché Cpt. Guy Barak. Four IDF lone soldiers also attended the event.
Over 1,000 lone soldiers from the US are currently serving in the IDF, out of which some 200 hail from New York and some 50 are from Long Island alone.
In a similar event on September 4, the FIDF raised over two million dollars at an event celebrating members of the Nahal Haredi Battalion, a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers who forego their legal exemption from service.

Steven Weil, FIDF’s National Director and CEO. (credit: MINT MEDIA)Steven Weil, FIDF’s National Director and CEO. (credit: MINT MEDIA) 
The FIDF is a nonprofit organization based in the United States that offers cultural, educational, and social programs to support IDF soldiers and promote US-Israel relations.


