FIDF raises USD $2m. for haredi unit

The Friends of the IDF (FIDF) held an event Tuesday to honor soldiers in the Nahal Haredi Battalion, raising over two million dollars. The gathering was chaired by Judy Hager, David Hager, and Lee Samson. Rabbi Pini Dunner led the event.

Several notable guests attended, including former IDF Deputy Chief of the General Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, FIDF National Chairman, Peter Weintraub, FIDF CEO Steven Weil , and Cpl. Meir, a lone soldier who currently serves in the unit. In addition to the Nahal soldiers, the event honored Leo David, who founded the Los Angeles chapter of the FIDF.

Some 2,400 haredim serve in the IDF , despite the fact that those enrolled in religious schools are exempt from military service. They face many challenges due to their strict religious observance.

Ultra-Orthodox leaders are involved in running the Nahal Haredi unit, a fact which the IDF hopes will help bridge the divide between the army and the haredi community.

These leaders make sure that essential aspects of Haredi life, such as Torah study and kashrut observance are supported in the program.

(From L to R) Steven Weil, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Leo David, Rabbi Pini Dunner (credit: COURTESY OF FIDF, POSITIVE VIBES PRODUCTIONS)

The FIDF is a nonprofit organization based in the United States that offers cultural, educational, and social programs to support IDF soldiers and promote US-Israel relations.

FIDF National and Western Region Board Member and Event Chair, David Hager, said at the event, “Military service for ultra-Orthodox young men is critical to Israel’s defense. This service comes with unique challenges and for many of these young men they serve without the support of their families.”