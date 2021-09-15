The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
First in US, Jewish school installs new air filtration tech

Dexwet's Pure Air Filters were designed to reduce the spread of germs and illnesses, namely COVID-19.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 03:01
The children at Bornblum Jewish Community School receive an air filtration lesson from Dexwet. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Bornblum Jewish Community School in Memphis became the first in the United States to install a new kind of air filtration technology on Tuesday.
Dexwet's Pure Air Filters were designed to reduce the spread of germs and illnesses, namely COVID-19.
"Dexwet approached our school about installing their air filter technology and involved our students in the installation process," said Head of School Daniel R. Weiss. 
The new filter technology features a staggered rod system which allows for the highest air flow stream to pass through. The rods, coated in a non-toxic oil, secure airborne particles and allows for clean air to flow through.
A silent and sustainable wet filter design requires no energy and can be washed annually for reuse.
THE ENTRANCE to the city of Memphis. (credit: REUTERS)THE ENTRANCE to the city of Memphis. (credit: REUTERS)
The filters were installed for free by Dexwet in the classrooms, bathrooms, and the school office.
Dexwet COO Clemens Sparowitz demonstrated how the filters work in front of the students as part of a two-day learning module developed with teachers.
"The middle schoolers were incredibly engaged in the process and experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring an innovative technology into the US and into our school," said Weiss.
"We want to do everything within our power to help keep children and teachers healthy," said Dexwet board director and CFO Gregory Scott Newsome. "The installation at Bornblum School was a perfect opportunity to teach students about the scientific principle of Van der Waals forces that impact our filter’s effectiveness."


