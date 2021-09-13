Antisemitic graffiti found in bathroom at American University

Antisemitic graffiti was found in the bathroom at American University on Thursday, according to a report by The Eagle

Of the four symbols found, three of them were Nazi propaganda carved into the stall. The symbols were a Schutzstaffel, a Star of David, and two swastikas.

Another swastika was found on campus at the University of Connecticut last April in what is reportedly the "seventh Jewish hate crime the university has experienced in 2021."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

It was just a few weeks ago, where the Alums for Campus Fairness organization conducted a survey that concluded that antisemitism is growing on American college campuses in collaboration with Jewish on Campus.

According to the survey, nearly four out of five students have heard of another student making antisemitic comments.

PRO-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS attend a rally denouncing antisemitism and antisemitic attacks, in Manhattan, last month. (credit: ED JONES/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TNS)

Last month, another report stated that the Hillel International and the Anti-Defamation League are working together in fighting antisemitism on campuses, which includes creating a "create a college-level curriculum on antisemitism and jointly document antisemitic incidents on campuses."

Ben Sales/JTA and Hadassah Brenner contributed to this report.