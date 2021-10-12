The first Jewish wedding in over 50 years was held in Bahrain on Sunday night.

The groom was the son of Houda Nonoo — Bahrain's former ambassador to the United States, first Jewish-Bahraini ambassador, and first female Bahraini ambassador to the US.

The event was made possible with help from the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC).

The flags of the U.S., United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya (credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)

“I was honored to officiate the wedding. It is so fulfilling for me to see a resurgence of Jewish life in this region and to assist families throughout the region pray and experience lifecycle events in the GCC," AGJC's Rabbi Dr. Eli Abadie, said.

In August 2020, Bahrain normalized relations with Israel, as part of the Abraham Accords.

Since then, the small community numbering some 50 people in a country of 1.5 million has seen milestone events such as their first public prayer and communal Shabbat meal.