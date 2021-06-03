The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Forget Russia: Tragically seeking hope in Russia

This first novel from Lisa Bordetsky-Williams, a professor of English and literary studies at Ramapo College in New Jersey, opens a window into precarious Jewish life in Russia of 1917.

By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN  
JUNE 3, 2021 14:53
LENIN STADIUM in 1980. The book explores Moscow from 1917-1980 (photo credit: REUTERS)
LENIN STADIUM in 1980. The book explores Moscow from 1917-1980
(photo credit: REUTERS)
This first novel from Lisa Bordetsky-Williams, a professor of English and literary studies at Ramapo College in New Jersey, opens a window into precarious Jewish life in the czarist/revolutionary Russia of 1917, the Stalinist Russia of pre-World War II and the Communist Soviet Union of 1980.
The protagonist, college student Anna, flies to Moscow to study Russian in the fall of 1980. It seems she is both pushed and pulled to this bleak city. Pushed by family circumstances including a stepfather with roaming hands, and pulled by her desire to confront the country in which her great-grandmother had been murdered in a pogrom and dumped in the Guilopyat River.
“I wanted to understand how her tragic, unspoken life had affected my own,” Anna explains. Furthermore, she was curious to see the place where her mother had spent nine miserable months of her childhood.
“My mother wanted to forget the past, and I had become obsessed with it. I longed to understand the family story – how my grandfather came here in 1909 from Minsk and dreamed of returning to his homeland after 1917. He was a carpenter who longed to build the revolution. And finally, in 1931, he brought to Leningrad my mother and aunt, two small girls then, and my grandmother, a young woman of twenty-four, who never wanted to go back to the country where her mother died so violently.”
Anna’s adventures in Soviet Russia include a date rape, encounters with KGB agents and black marketeers, a blossoming love interest with surprising ties to her own family, and above all a suffocating aura of secretiveness and despair.
Anna had naively expected Moscow to be preferable to New York. “I hated all the stores down Broadway – from Fairway to Zabar’s to Thom McAn Shoes. In Russia, I was sure people didn’t talk about money but instead spoke of the soul in half-lit, smoke-filled rooms.”
If people did not talk about money, it was only because they didn’t have any to speak of.
“When your parents separated, did they fight a lot about money?” Anna asks her boyfriend, Iosif.
“Money?” Iosif paused. “Why money? They didn’t have any to fight about. Why do you ask?”
“Because money was all my parents fought about.”
“What can I say? America is a sick place,” he replies.
The tragic stories of Anna’s great-grandmother and grandmother, likely based on many true occurrences, are particularly compelling.
Her great-grandparents, Zlata and Lazar Bermansky, lived “in a home built of wooden logs piled one on top of another.”
Lazar, a destitute tailor, left for America in 1915 with a promise to send tickets for Zlata and their daughter, Sarah. Sarah wouldn’t see Lazar again until 1921, when she landed at Ellis Island as a motherless 17-year-old. By that time, Lazar was renamed Louis and had a new wife and children.
Sarah’s unrelenting depression followed her through marriage and motherhood. In a well-meaning but disastrous attempt to lift her spirits, her husband took the family back to Russia in 1931. Change was in the wind and hopes – soon to be dashed – were high.
The author describes Sarah’s feelings on the journey: “She didn’t want to go back. He kept saying life would be better for all of them there – jobs for all, a good place to live. She knew it was nothing but lies.”
Fortunately for Anna’s mother, who nearly died of whooping cough, the family returned to Massachusetts before the year was out.
In the Moscow that Anna encounters, a new generation of Jewish dreamers is determined not to repeat the failures of their forebears.
“They were the grandchildren of the Bolsheviks. They were disappointed, betrayed, religious, and rebellious. They were outsiders, their ancestors were revolutionaries who had been murdered or sent to Siberia. So they studied Hebrew, came to the only synagogue for holidays, tried to leave the country if they could, and welcomed the American students to their homes.”
The endless onions, carrots and potatoes consumed by these struggling young adults permeates the bleak scenes painted by Bordetsky-Williams, scenes in which Anna tries to retain some optimism.
“So, Anna, what do you think of Moscow?” asks an underground Hebrew teacher named Adelanda as she’s peeling roots and tubers.
“I’ve seen so little,” responds Anna in hesitant Russian, “and yet it is a beautiful city with wide streets and then passageways to explore.”
“Yes, of course, but this city is a prison,” Adelanda replies as she continues chopping vegetables.
Anna achieves some measure of closure thanks to a visit with an elderly woman who’d known her grandmother and grandfather during their sojourn in the Soviet Union. We learn in an epilogue what happened to the main characters several years down the road.
My only criticism is the use of Russian words spelled in Cyrillic, which I assume most readers (like me) cannot decipher. Most of these words are translated or transliterated but some are not. Overall, the book is interesting, highly readable and informative. 
FORGET RUSSIA, by L. Bordetsky-Williams, Tailwinds Press, 296 pages, $14


Tags Russia diaspora jews world war ii book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government move to help Bedouins is imperative - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by