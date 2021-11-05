The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Former Algemeiner editor relaunches New York Sun

The New York Sun published between 2002 and 2008.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 02:30
Newspapers, illustrative. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Newspapers, illustrative.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
The New York Sun, a New York City broadsheet published from 2002 to 2008, will relaunch its web site after a sale to a former editor of The Algemeiner Journal, a Jewish publication with a conservative bent, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
Seth Lipsky, who ran the New York Sun in its previous run and has continued to publish his and others’ opinion pieces on the Sun’s modest web site in the years since, sold the publication in an undisclosed cash and stock deal to Dovid Efune, until recently the top editor at the Algemeiner.
In a deal announced Wednesday, Lipsky will continue to serve as editor and will hire a new staff of writers. Efune will serve as publisher and chairman. The New York Sun’s Twitter account put out a call for applications in a tweet early Thursday morning.
In an email interview with The New York Times, Efune said he admired the Sun for “practicing precisely the form of journalism that’s so lacking in today’s media environment: values-based, principled and constitutionalist.” Lipsky told The Times that the revamped Sun would support “the American values of constitutionalism, equality under the law, and individual liberty.”
The Journal de Morges newspaper comes out the KBA rotary press at the Centre d'Impression Lausanne in Bussigny (credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)The Journal de Morges newspaper comes out the KBA rotary press at the Centre d'Impression Lausanne in Bussigny (credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
Efune has served as editor-in-chief and CEO of the Algemeiner since 2008, when he oversaw the paper’s relaunch as an English language paper. The Algemeiner was started in 1972 as a Yiddish-language weekly. Last month he was honored at an Algemeiner gala but his plans for leaving were not announced.
Before starting the Sun in 2002, Lipsky served as editor-in-chief of the Forward beginning in 1990. Lipsky, a neoconservative, was forced out of that role in 2000 reportedly due to his political differences with the board, which replaced Lipsky with J.J. Goldberg, whose liberal leanings were more in line with those of the Forward’s socialist roots.
In its first iteration in the early 2000s, the Sun was known for its conservative leanings and has continued in that vein in recent years, publishing opinion pieces by a roster of conservatives.


Tags new york journalism news
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by