The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Shelf-help: Librarians are asking how to turn their archives into weapons against antisemitism

CJH, in collaboration with jMUSE, is presenting an all-day conference Sunday

By JULIA GERGELY/JTA  
OCTOBER 16, 2021 04:31
A YOUNG Polish Jew reads from a book in Yiddish, in the Jewish library at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Krakow. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
A YOUNG Polish Jew reads from a book in Yiddish, in the Jewish library at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Krakow.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Archives, libraries and museums can seem unlikely players in the fight against modern-day antisemitism, absorbed as they are in cataloguing and exhibiting the past. 
But Bernard Michael recalled the gum wrappers stored in one of the archives at New York’s Center for Jewish History, where he is president and CEO. Each wrapper, smuggled out out of the Soviet Union in 1982 by an American visitor, contains tiny hidden messages by and about Jews who had been denied permission to emigrate. The microscopic notes reminded him of the love and desire for connection that real people felt when they were separated from their families due to systematic antisemitism.
“We need to bring the history of antisemitism to life in order to combat it,” said Michael. “We are bringing history to the present day, so that people can make use of that history, understand how we got here, and decide where we want to go.”
CJH, in collaboration with jMUSE, is presenting an all-day conference Sunday to do just that. “Confronting Antisemitism: Activating Archives, Libraries, and Museums in the Fight Against Antisemitism” will feature seven virtual sessions dedicated to combating antisemitism through the use of archives in libraries, museums and universities. 
The symposium is the first of its kind. It will urge archivists and curators to use their holdings and programs to foster understanding of antisemitism and promote change.
A man waves an Israeli flag during a rally against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin in May. (credit: CHRISTIAN MANG / REUTERS)A man waves an Israeli flag during a rally against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin in May. (credit: CHRISTIAN MANG / REUTERS)
“The goal of the symposium is to have a conversation about connecting historical study with contemporary action and future impact,” said JMuse CEO Michael Glickman, who founded the organization to help Jewish cultural institutions and their funders “think big” in presenting new ideas and content. “When we focus on places of memory and places of learning, and when we make these materials available, it will help the audience get a better understanding of why something in the past is relevant today.” 
The event will feature librarians, archivists, and academics from several universities across the globe, including a panel with Dr. Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress, and David S. Ferriero, Archivist of the United States. Among the speakers is Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, chief curator of the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw, whose goal has been to counter negative stereotypes about Jews.
The Center for Jewish History and its five partner organizations — the American Jewish Historical Society, American Sephardi Federation, Leo Baeck Institute, Yeshiva University Museum and YIVO Institute for Jewish Research — possess the largest and most comprehensive archive of Jewish historical artifacts in the world outside of Israel. 
“This will go beyond the statistics and data, it will present a storyline through history of how we got to where we are today. It will empower people to go forward and come up with ways in which people can come up with their own solutions to take action and combat antisemitism,” said Michael. 
With thousands already registered, the organizers hope that the event will have an impact across the globe. “There is a reason that we have gone broad with our reach on this. We really truly deeply believe in the ability to combat, fight, and confront antisemitism by bringing thoughtful people together who believe in debate and discussion about how history has impacted where we are in the current moment,” said Glickman. 
 Confronting Antisemitism: Activating Archives, Libraries, and Museums in the Fight Against Antisemitism will take place on Sunday, Oct. 17. Register and see the full list of speakers here.


Tags museum library antisemitism National Archives
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ireland's got an Israel problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

A US consulate in Jerusalem extends the Palestinian conflict - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between boycotts and the Gaza gauntlet

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Genocide, apartheid: Problems in extreme Left American Jews - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

7% of Israel’s serious COVID cases had three vaccine shots

PEOPLE IN THE 50+ age group receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit Health Care Center in Katzrin on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by