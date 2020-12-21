The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Gal Gadot says she started keeping Hanukkah traditions after moving to LA

By SARAH CHEMLA  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 07:17
Actor Gal Gadot arrives with her husband, Yaron Varsano, to attend the National Board of Review awards gala in New York, U.S., January 9, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Actor Gal Gadot arrives with her husband, Yaron Varsano, to attend the National Board of Review awards gala in New York, U.S., January 9, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman 1984” star Gal Gadot spoke about how she celebrates Hanukkah with her family since she moved to Los Angeles in an interview with the "The Late, Late Show With James Corden” on the eighth night of Hanukkah. 
The Jewish Festival of Lights ended last week.
When asked by Corden what is her favorite part of the Hanukkah, Gadot immediately answered, "The food!"
“Everything is fried," she said. "Donuts, latkes, and everything that has many, many calories. That’s always a pleasure, and then I cry when I go to the gym.”
Corden continued, asking her how she celebrates the holiday with her family. Gadot replied that since she moved to LA with her family, "it’s so much more important for us to really make sure we don’t miss a night of lighting the candles, playing with dreidels and everything. Because in Israel, if you miss one night here and there, it’s fine."
"Now when we’re here, we’re super making sure we’re doing everything right,” she added.
 
Gadot is currently promoting her new movie Wonder Woman 1984 that will debut simultaneously in US theaters and on AT&T Inc's HBO Max streaming service starting on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.


Tags United States Hanukkah Gal Gadot movie Wonder Woman 1984
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's election system must be reformed - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by