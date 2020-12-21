Gal Gadot says she started keeping Hanukkah traditions after moving to LA

The Jewish Festival of Lights ended last week. Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman 1984” star Gal Gadot spoke about how she celebrates Hanukkah with her family since she moved to Los Angeles in an interview with the "The Late, Late Show With James Corden” on the eighth night of Hanukkah.The Jewish Festival of Lights ended last week.

When asked by Corden what is her favorite part of the Hanukkah, Gadot immediately answered, "The food!"

“Everything is fried," she said. "Donuts, latkes, and everything that has many, many calories. That’s always a pleasure, and then I cry when I go to the gym.”

Corden continued, asking her how she celebrates the holiday with her family. Gadot replied that since she moved to LA with her family, "it’s so much more important for us to really make sure we don’t miss a night of lighting the candles , playing with dreidels and everything. Because in Israel, if you miss one night here and there, it’s fine."

"Now when we’re here, we’re super making sure we’re doing everything right,” she added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Gadot is currently promoting her new movie Wonder Woman 1984 that will debut simultaneously in US theaters and on AT&T Inc's HBO Max streaming service starting on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.