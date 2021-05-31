The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
German Army appoints first chief rabbi since World War I

The German parliament voted last year to allow rabbis back into Germany's armed forces to provide religious assistance to Jewish soldiers for the first time since Adolf Hitler rose to power.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
MAY 31, 2021 09:16
Soldiers of the German army Bundeswehr take part in an exercise during a media day in Munster, Germany September 28, 2018 (photo credit: FABIAN BIMMER / REUTERS)
Soldiers of the German army Bundeswehr take part in an exercise during a media day in Munster, Germany September 28, 2018
(photo credit: FABIAN BIMMER / REUTERS)
The German Army is set to appoint a chief rabbi for the first time in almost a century, since World War I.
German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer made the appointment - that is aimed at both serving the hundreds of Jews in the German military's ranks as well as fighting antisemitism. 
Rabbi Zsolt Balla, current chief rabbi of Saxony and its capital, Leipzig, has been selected to fill the position. He will also continue in his current positions. 
Exactly a year ago, the German parliament voted unanimously to allow rabbis back into Germany's armed forces so as to provide religious assistance to Jewish soldiers for the first time since Adolf Hitler rose to power, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW). The country's military currently counts around 300 German Jews.
Until the vote, German soldiers were offered religious services with Christian military representatives alone.
Balla will head the military rabbinate that will be established in Berlin and will be responsible for the work of 10 religious figures in the military. 
Alongside the provision of religious services to Jewish soldiers, the military rabbinate will take part in the education of all German soldiers to prevent antisemitism.
Balla will officially enter the role at a ceremony at a Leipzig synagogue to be held in a few weeks. 
Among those set to attend the ceremony that will be broadcast live on German TV channel ARD are Kramp-Karrenbauer, Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, Central Council of Jews in Germany President Josef Schuster, as well as representatives of the Conference of European Rabbis, of which Balla is a member.
"This is a significant step in bolstering ties between the German people and the Jewish community that has resided in Germany for hundreds of years," said Conference of European Rabbis and Moscow Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, welcoming the appointment. "The establishment of a military rabbinate in the German military sends a clear message of tolerance and pluralism, which will bring us one step closer toward maintaining Jews' freedom of religion in Germany and fighting against any antisemitic phenomenon that arises later on," he added.
 
While the decision to appoint a chief rabbi was made last year, its implementation was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During World War I, tens of thousands of Jews served in the German armed forces, including some rabbis. Among them was the prominent theologian Leo Baeck.
Tamar Beeri and Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


