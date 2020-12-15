Grohl, Foo Fighters frontman, does covers by Jewish artists for Hanukkah

Grohl teamed up with the Grammy-winning Jewish producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with the Foo Fighters, to record eight covers of songs by famous Jewish artists, one for each night of the holiday.

“Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims,” reads the caption accompanying the first video promoting the series, dubbed the Hanukkah Sessions.

The pair, with Grohl on vocals and drums (he was also the drummer in Nirvana) and Kurstin on keyboards, have so far covered the rap rock group Beastie Boys; the superstar rapper Drake; the 70s rockers Mountain, led by Leslie West (neé Weinstein); and Peaches, stage name of the provocateur Merrill Nisker.

Stay tuned to the Foo Fighters’ social media pages to see what comes next in the series, but in the meantime, enjoy the videos of the already released covers below.

