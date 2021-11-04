Holocaust survivor meets first cousin he never knew existed in Israel

An orphaned Holocaust survivor whose parents and almost his entire extended family were murdered by the Nazis has been united for the first time in his life with a blood relative, his first cousin who he never knew existed.

Bernard Krutz and his cousin Esti Kissilov were brought together in an emotional meeting on Thursday afternoon in Modiin, following the efforts of Bernard’s daughter Lisa Baron to try and locate some family who may have survived the Holocaust.

Bernard, who doesn’t even know when he was born but is approximately 82 years old, was born in Poland and hidden in an orphanage during the war.

His original name, Boleg Szczycki, was badly misspelled by the orphanage making it impossible for relatives to find him after the Holocaust , and due to his young age he was unable to search himself.

He remained in Poland after the war and eventually married there, but was forced to leave the country in 1968 and immigrated to America where he settled and has lived ever since.

Holocaust survivor Bernard Krutz and his cousin Esti Kissilov are seen meeting in Modi'in. (credit: Courtesy)

In 2019, Lisa finally decided she wanted to try and find some relatives of her father, but due to the almost complete lack of information she had about him realized that she would need to do a DNA test to have any hope of finding anyone.

Then with the help of Jewish genealogical organizations and going on Bernard’s original but misspelled name, and through the use of Yad Vashem archives, several possible relatives were eventually identified.

It turned out that, Bernard’s aunt, his father’s sister, had also survived the Holocaust and in 1956 gave testimony to Yad Vashem about the fate of her family, including Bernard’s parents and Bernard himself who she believed had been murdered.

After whittling down several candidates who the genealogical organizations thought could have been Bernard’s relatives. they finally came upon one, Esti Kissilov, who they though there was a strong likelihood was his cousin.

Esti agreed to take a DNA test and when that came back positive Bernard and Lisa had finally discovered that they had close family relative living in Israel.

One problem in bringing the two cousins together was Israel’s COVID-19 travel restrictions which until this week have prevented foreigners without a first degree relative in Israel from entering the country.

Rabbi Dov Lipman and his Yad L’Olim organization worked for several weeks to get Bernard a humanitarian exemption to this regulation, and together with assistance from Yad Vashem director Dani Dayan, were able to do so, leading to Thursday’s meeting.

“I wanted to find a family member very much, my father was not so enthusiastic, he didn’t want to be disappointed but I said ‘we’re doing this, I want this, and I want it for you, I want you to know who you are, and what happened to your family,” said Lisa.

“I never really dreamt we would find such a close relative, for me it’s the culmination of 40 years of dreaming about this. My father told me his life story since I was five and I so badly wanted this for him,” she continued.

Lisa said that Bernard was incredibly moved by meeting Esti and hugged her and would not let her go after they met for the first time on Thursday.

“He’s never seen the face of a blood relative, he’s been trying to see if she looks like his parents,” she added.

Said Lipman “In the year and a half that I have been helping olim, their families, and Jews around the world with entry into Israel, this was one of the most meaningful moments. Seeing how these two cousins met in their 80’s and could not be separated from each other for hours is something I will never forget. I am also inspired by Lisa’s drive and determination to help her father find a biological relative. I am honored to have played a role in helping to make this happen.”