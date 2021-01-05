The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Holocaust survivor pens NYT op-ed on how COVID is ‘stealing’ her years

Toby Levy is an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor from what was then Poland and is now Ukraine

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
JANUARY 5, 2021 02:42
An empty street is seen in Manhattan borough during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New York City, US, March 15, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON/FILE PHOTO)
An empty street is seen in Manhattan borough during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New York City, US, March 15, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON/FILE PHOTO)
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Toby Levy thought: “I’m a miracle. I will make it. I have to make it.”
That’s because Levy, as she explains in a New York Times op-ed published Sunday, is an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor from what was then Poland and is now Ukraine. She survived by hiding in a cellar and then later a 4-by-5-foot spot in a barn during the war.
As she writes:

During the war, we didn’t know if we would make a day. I didn’t have any freedom. I couldn’t speak loudly, I couldn’t laugh, I couldn’t cry.

But now, I can feel freedom. I stay by the window and look out. The first thing I do in the morning is look out and see the world. I am alive. I have food, I go out, I go for walks, I do some shopping. And I remember: No one wants to kill me. So, still, I read. I cook a little bit. I shop a little bit. I learned the computer. I do puzzles.

I still sometimes feel that I am missing out. A full year is gone. I lost my childhood, I never had my teenage years. And now, in my old age, this is shortening my life by a year. I don’t have that many years left. The way we have lived this year means I have lost many opportunities to lecture, to tell more people my story, to let them see me and know the Holocaust happened to a real person, who stands in front of them today. It’s important.
Read the rest of the sobering op-ed here.


