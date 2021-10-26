The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Holocaust Survivors return to Germany on March of the Living

The first delegation of March of the Living since the COVID-19 pandemic began arrived in Berlin on Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 26, 2021 01:58
The March of the Living delegation from Britain became the first to arrive since the COVID pandemic began. (photo credit: SAM CHURCHILL)
The March of the Living delegation from Britain became the first to arrive since the COVID pandemic began.
(photo credit: SAM CHURCHILL)
The “March of the Living,” a trip dedicated to exploring the remnants and history of the Holocaust, has finally resumed after a nearly two-year hiatus.
A British delegation comprised of four Holocaust survivors and around 80 participants – Jews and non-Jews alike - visited Berlin, Ravensbruck Concentration Camp for women and children and the infamous Bergen-Belsen camp, where Anne Frank's gravestone is located.
The Holocaust survivors who led the delegation were Mala Tribich, Eve Kugler, Alfred Garwood, and Harry (Chaim) Olmer, all of whom live in Britain. March of the Living trips worldwide typically bring Holocaust survivors along with the group in order to deepen the young participants understanding of the horrors and wrongdoings committed during the Holocaust.
Tribich was imprisoned in Ravensbruck when she was 14 years old and was transferred to Bergen-Belsen a few months after. “It took us a number of days to arrive by train. I was 14,” she told the delegation. “I remember the camp was very organized. We got here and our heads were shaved. We all looked the same. Within seconds, they took our identity. This is one of the hardest moments I can remember.”
Alfred Garwood, another of the four Survivors, was also imprisoned at Bergen-Belsen. “I was born into the war and was almost 4 years old when I was liberated,” Garwood explained. “Children were with their mothers, and I survived in part because my mother managed to breastfeed me. It was a miracle. There were a lot of children in the camp. We played near the corpses. We suffered quietly. The ones who cried were killed. My friends died next to me.”
The March of the Living was established in 1988 and had taken place every year since until the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands of participants from across the world join trips to Poland where they explore the history of the Holocaust – along with the harrowing remnants of Nazi infrastructure, such as the infamous concentration camps Auschwitz Birkenau and Bergen-Belsen.
A MEMORIAL at the Bergen- Belsen death camp. The book follows a survivor’s quest for revenge. (credit: REUTERS)A MEMORIAL at the Bergen- Belsen death camp. The book follows a survivor’s quest for revenge. (credit: REUTERS)
The purpose of educating youth about the Holocaust is not only to teach history, but also to warn of the atrocities our fellow human beings are capable of. “It hurts a lot to be back here, but I admit I had to do it, even if only to remember the victims. I feel that if we do not mention them, they will be forgotten, as if they never lived. As the generations go by, this is the way to make sure the victims are not forgotten,” Tribich added.
Garwood felt the same way: “I'm coming back here today to tell the story of myself, my family, and many victims. That memory will never be forgotten.”


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors poland March of the Living
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The amateur nature of the government is a problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancient Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by