Hundreds attend Alaskan Torah scroll dedication turned solidarity march

The solidarity march was combined with a dedication ceremony for a new Torah scroll belonging to the campus Chabad.

Alaska's senator in the US House of Representatives, Dan Sullivan, participated in the march, as well as Dave Branson, mayor of Anchorage, the largest city in the state.

The senator and mayor both reiterated their support for the Jewish community and said that the hate crime went against the values of the state of Alaska, and called for solidarity with the Jewish community.

Sullivan commented on the march, saying that there has been a "stream of love and concern from thousands of Alaskans who have expressed endless conversations, emails and letters of solidarity and support for the Jewish community.

Among those who attended the event were Jewish teens from summer camps across New York and New Jersey.

Rabbi Yossi and Esti Greenberg, founders of the Alaskan campus Chabad and the Jewish Museum in Alaska spoke about the positive impact they hoped their protest could create.

"Our response to hate crimes is - a day of unity and solidarity! The completion of Alaska's new Torah scroll, traditionally celebrated with a musical parade in the streets, gave us the opportunity to invite all Alaska residents, led by Senator Sullivan and Mayor Bronson, to join us and demonstrate their solidary support for the Jewish community in a fun and positive way. ”