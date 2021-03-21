Hundreds attend CCL synagogue safety seminar following rising crime rate

Roughly 200 people attended a recent safety seminar organized on March 7 by the Concerned Citizens League (CCL) synagogue members in response to an alarming rise in crime rates in Chicago.
Instructor and synagogue security director Craig Lawrence said that the most important thing “we can do for our loved ones” is “to ensure they are safe.” He pointed out the tools given in the seminar will help those who take it to avoid becoming victims and escape with “minimal injuries” if they do.
In response to growing concerns of antisemitic attacks, the CCL offers synagogue safety officer (SSO) training courses to improve safety in the Chicagoland (Chicago metropolitan) area in places of Jewish worship.
Those who attended the seminar, in person and online, were also introduced to self-defense tools and weapons they might employ as part of their leaving the house routine.
Approximately 350 carjacking crimes were reported since 2021 began, many involving firearms, NBC Chicago reported.
The CCL publication for the event said that, in a time of police budget cuts and officers being “discouraged from proactively enforcing the law,” it is up to the individual to take responsibility for the safety of himself and those around him. “Why are elected officials decreasing Police abilities to keep you safe?” Asked Lincolnwood Mayor Barry Bass.
In addition to this course, the CCL offers firearms training, CPR certification and urban survival retreats for men.
To confront the rising crime tide, Chicago police added 40 officers to ensure each detective in the city would have a carjacking task force.