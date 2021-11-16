The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
‘I want every student to see Auschwitz’ - UK Education Minister

Auschwitz was among the most infamous of the death camps in Nazi-ruled Europe. 1.1 million victims ultimately perished in Auschwitz, according to researchers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 00:28
Entrance gate at Auschwitz concentration camp (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Entrance gate at Auschwitz concentration camp
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Secretary of State for Education of the United Kingdom Nadhim Zahawi said last Tuesday that he believes every school student in Great Britain should travel to Auschwitz in Poland.
Zahawi told the Jewish Chronicle that “we have to make sure young minds actually see this place, experience this place, and understand what took place here, and for them to pledge ‘never again’ for future generations,” adding that the trip will aid future generations “understand how important our fight against antisemitism is.”
Zahawi had recently returned from a tour of the Auschwitz Memorial in Oswiecim Poland. The tour, organized by the EJA (European Jewish Association), which hosts a two-day conference in order to commemorate the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht.
Zahawi feels the atrocities committed within the 400-some acre compound, which was known for its mass gas chambers and crematoriums, are a good launching point for Holocaust education, saying “the scale is unimaginable. No film reel, no newsreel can really describe what this place is like, and how systematic and haunting it is that human beings, 7,000 of them, came to work here – to murder innocent souls – day in, day out.”
Gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
“It’s the only way," concluded Zahawi.
Earlier this month, 2,000 British residents were surveyed on their knowledge of the Holocaust, finding that a staggering 52% did not know how many Jews perished in the Holocaust (roughly 6 million), while 22% couldn’t name a single concentration camp.
The EJA’s Chairman, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, declared that “Europe is fighting antisemitism, but isn’t winning yet”, calling Holocaust education “a vaccine to the oldest, most virulent virus in Europe”.


