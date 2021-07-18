Immigration Minister Tamano-Shata to visit French Jewish communities

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata will make an official visit to Jewish communities in France as part of a Jewish Agency delegation beginning Sunday.As part of the visit, Tamano-Shata will meet with community heads and officials and participate in a memorial event at the site of the terror attack on Kosher-french supermarket Hyper Cacher that left four dead in 2015. Minister Delegate for Citizenship Marlène Schiappa will join Tamano-Shata for the ceremony.This is Tamano-Shata's first visit to the county as Minister. The visit will be until Wednesday, when Tamano-Shata will return to Israel on a Jewish Agency plane full of dozens of immigrants to Israel."After a difficult year and a half and many victims of the coronavirus that Jewish communities in French have experienced, I am arriving to strengthen the cooperation and learn of challenges facing the community," said Tamano-Shata."Jews in the diaspora are important to us and especially the Jewish community in France, which is one of the biggest Jewish communities in the world. These days we are witnessing a big wave of immigration to Israel from the country and an increase in the number of those asking to open immigration files compared to previous years."
