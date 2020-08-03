The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Isaac Herzog speaks to Seth Rogen, clarifies controversial comments

Seth Rogen made it "clear [...] that what was missing in the published interview was what he did not say: How important Israel is to him. And that, of course, Israel must exist."

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 3, 2020 02:52
Isaac Herzog (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel Isaac Herzog spoke to Seth Rogen on the phone over the weekend about his recent comments on the WTF Podcast that caused an uproar in the Jewish world, according to a Facebook post published by Herzog on Sunday.
Rogen made headlines recently after making controversial comments on the WTF Podcast with Mark Maron on July 28 that made it sound like he was questioning the purpose of the State of Israel and consequently - its legitimacy.
Rogen, a world-renowned Jewish-Canadian actor and comedian, sent shock waves through the Jewish global community with many Israelis and Jews personally hurt by his statement.
Herzog decided to address a letter to Rogen in order to better understand what he meant by his statements. He did so with the help of the Jewish community in Vancouver, where Rogen grew up, according to Herzog's post. Rogen apparently agreed, and the two spoke during the weekend and clarified what had happened during that interview, among other topics.
"One can definitely argue about policies and positions, as I did in my political career, but for me, the red line is the imposition of doubt on the right of existence of the Jewish State and the encouragement of its delegitimization," Herzog clarified to Rogen.
Herzog continued to explain that Rogen made it "clear [...] that what was missing in the published interview was what he did not say: How important Israel is to him. And that, of course, Israel must exist."
According to Herzog, Rogen explained that in his view, "asking questions, and arguing differing positions are fundamental in Judaism [...] as part of the process of casting doubt, which he says is an important motif for the Jewish people" and that "in some interviews he humorously asks questions about almost everything," trying to explain why he thought his comments were misunderstood or taken out of context.
Rogen did point out, however, "that while he was speaking in jest during the noted conversation, we cannot ignore the fact that Jews outside Israel often have to stand at the forefront and explain the State of Israel, and sometimes they do not know how nor what to explain," addressing the issue of the growing tear between Jewish diaspora and the State of Israel in recent years.
Herzog and Rogen concluded their conversation in a friendly manner, with Herzog personally inviting Rogen to visit Israel and see with his own eyes "the fascinating Israeli mosaic," Herzog's post read.
 


