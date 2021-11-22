The IAC (Israeli-American Council) will host their 2021 National Summit this December 9-11 in Florida, USA, marking the first major nationwide Jewish community event since the start of the pandemic.

The summit, which will be held at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, will bring together over 3,000 global activists, entrepreneurs, influencers and thought leaders from business, education, philanthropy, technology, innovation and political fields.

“We are here to support and strengthen our two homes – here and in Israel,” said IAC Co-Founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet. “Coming together as a united community to support Israel and the Jewish people in these challenging times is essential,” he added.

Since launching seven years ago, the IAC National Summit has emerged as one of the largest, highest-profile and most impactful conferences in the Jewish world. This year’s summit will return as a dynamic in-person event after pausing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israeli-American Council Celebrate Israel Festival, Los Angeles (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

This year’s event will also enforce special precautions in order to reduce the risks the pandemic poses. All registrants must undergo rapid COVID-19 testing on-site and wear masks throughout the event. All main sessions will also be broadcast outdoors on large outdoor LED screens to allow for an outdoor experience. A Shishi Israeli Shabbat dinner will conclude the event, bringing American Jews and Israeli-Americans together in a shared, timeless tradition.

Amid growing antisemitism faced by Jewish communities in the US and Israel, the summit will promote global Jewish unity in confronting unprecedented challenges, “Together as the Jewish people, and together in a shared unconditional love for Israel,” declared Nicolet.