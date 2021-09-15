The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

For Americans, fighting for Israel is an uphill battle

Through grassroots efforts, IAC reaches out to community lay leaders so those who support Israel can have a safe space in the classroom, boardroom and beyond.

By NOA AMOUYAL  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 00:55
Pro-Israel advocates gather in Los Angeles at an IAC-organized rally in May which was part of the organization’s nationwide campaign supporting Israel. (photo credit: IAC)
Pro-Israel advocates gather in Los Angeles at an IAC-organized rally in May which was part of the organization’s nationwide campaign supporting Israel.
(photo credit: IAC)
Shoham Nicolet (credit: IAC) Shoham Nicolet (credit: IAC)As a mother of twins in middle school, Israel-American Council (IAC) Boston regional director Lital Carmel was dismayed but not surprised when one of their peers approached them and told them about perceived atrocities the IDF allegedly committed against the Palestinians. 
Armed by their mother with the knowledge to counter such remarks, the twins responded by describing how Israel acts in self-defense and its civilians are often targets of rockets fired from Gaza.
“You’re feeding off biased information,” the tween answered back. 
“And you are, too,” the twins responded.
Lital Carmel (credit: IAC) Lital Carmel (credit: IAC)
While it might seem shocking to hear of fifth graders delving into geopolitical debates during recess, these kinds of encounters are all too common, and the average age when these conversations occur is decreasing.
“This is our new reality,” Carmel said. “Kids growing up in Israel get this education, but when you live in America, if the parents don’t take the time to really do the work and go through the process, then their kids will get information from other sources that they don’t have control over.” 
As a nonpartisan pro-Israel organization, IAC strives to provide Israeli-Americans and Jewish-Americans with tools so that when they find themselves in the midst of such a dialogue, they can speak openly and confidently. 
Through grassroots efforts, IAC reaches out to community lay leaders so those who support Israel can have a safe space in the classroom, boardroom and beyond.
“We believe in the notion of force multipliers. We start from a very young age – middle school, high school, and college students – and our approach is that there is no one single organization that can address everyone’s unique needs. So what makes the IAC special... is that we work through and empower the community,” Shoham Nicolet, the organization’s co-founder and CEO, told The Jerusalem Post.
That message of unification has become all too relevant these days in the wake of increasing antisemitism in the United States. Just last month, the FBI revealed that 57.5% of religious-based hate crimes are targeted toward Jews. But one does not need to look to statistics to see the cold hard truth that was laid bare during Israel’s most recent operation in Gaza.
From anti-Israel protests to thugs physically attacking Jews on the streets of New York, LA and Boston, anti-Jewish sentiment felt like the rule and not the exception.
IAC is seeing the ramifications of this development on an individual level within certain communities. 
“I think what we’ve been seeing in the last two years is a normalization of antisemitism. We were used to seeing it on the radical Right and Left, and suddenly, especially in the past two years, we’ve been seeing more in the mainstream,” Nicolet said.
“In the context of what’s going on, we see more parents moving their kids from private schools to public ones. Jews are feeling less secure on a physical level. I just spoke to teenagers asking them how they feel, and they said it was the first time they felt their non-Jewish friends have been hostile to them,” he added.
This shift is especially jarring for IAC members who are Israeli and are used to living as a majority and not a protected minority. 
IAC helps them bridge this gap through a variety of programs and behind-the-scenes activism work. An example of its programming is School Watch and Connectivism, which address anti-Jewish and anti-Zionist sentiment. Connectivism is an interactive study session series where teens and adults can learn how to become pro-Israel activists through understanding the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, biased teaching about Israel in US curricula, and creating an Israel-positive space on college campuses.
Meanwhile, School Watch gives parents and kids a platform to file a complaint if they experience something they deem to be antisemitic in classrooms.
But, of course, there’s a fine line between what’s hateful and what’s ignorant, and Carmel – who helped launch both initiatives – is well-aware of the tightrope IAC must walk when advocating for their participants.
“We actually come across this dilemma on a weekly basis,” she said. “I would say there’s a very fine line.
“For example, we had a school where a student wrote an essay about the legitimacy of a Palestinian state, and the parents felt uncomfortable with that.
“We said, ‘Listen, this is exactly what schools are for. This is freedom of speech. So let’s give your kid the tools to form their own opinion about what was brought to them.’
“There’s a very fine line between the kids and the teachers. So if a teacher writes on the board, ‘End colonization – Free Palestine,’ then this is not okay. If a kid writes it, we address it differently.” 
WHILE THESE initiatives are effective on a person-to-person level, IAC also operates on a larger scale and utilizes extensive partnerships to do so. 
Along with dozens of New York area Jewish community organizations, IAC held a massive rally at Ground Zero in May, in light of the wave of antisemitic attacks. The rally was followed by similar events in major cities across the country.
Ground Zero, a sacred spot for any New Yorker, was chosen as it is a reminder of when America was directly threatened. 
“I think that the choice to do it in a location where the nation’s freedom was under attack was a proper decision,” Nicolet asserted. “The World Trade Center site is a powerful symbol of America’s resilience and resolve against hatred and terrorism, just as the people of Israel stand strong in the face of terrorism and hate,” said Nicolet. 
Carmel encourages the community to learn from the success of that rally and how working together is the path toward not only surviving in the Diaspora but thriving.
Yom Kippur this year happens to fall only a few days after the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
“As a community, we need to take this time to think about how we can create more partnerships and coalitions so we speak with one voice, a voice that’s unapologetic and proud of our Jewish heritage and the Jewish state – however imperfect it is,” she said. “Yom Kippur is a very personal day and we all think about it differently. [But I encourage people to understand that] the challenges are much bigger and will only get bigger.”
“Antisemites were always here. They were here when they said they wanted to send us to the ovens, and they’re here now drawing swastikas on synagogues. Now [antisemitism] is greater maybe because of social media, but we should be focused on finding the right solutions and understanding that the IAC can’t do it alone,” Nicolet added. “Let’s focus on fighting them instead of fighting each other.” 


Tags Zionism Anti-Israel 9/11 Israeli American Council antisemitism Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The state needs to invest more in the Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by