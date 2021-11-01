COVID: Israelis to be able to get recovery certificates through serology

For the first time, Israelis will be able to obtain a coronavirus recovery certificate from the Health Ministry through a serological test , The Jerusalem Post confirmed on Monday.

Under the new policy, individuals who had the disease but never officially tested positive will be able to prove the presence of antibodies in their blood by undergoing a specific type of serological test known as N. This type of test identifies antibodies triggered by the disease as opposed to those elicited by vaccination.

With the results of the serological test, they will be able to receive a Green Pass with only one shot – or with the two regular shots given to be considered fully immunized – regardless of how much time has passed from the vaccination.

According to the general rules, those who recovered are eligible for a Green Pass for six months after their recovery date as proven by a PCR test. Once the six months expire, they need one shot (but if they caught COVID after they were already vaccinated they do not need another inoculation).

The combination of recovery and one vaccine is considered to give a very strong and durable protection against the virus.

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti (credit: NIAID-RML/FILE PHOTO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Practically, the new ministry’s policy allows individuals who believe they had COVID and therefore did not wish to receive two or three doses of the vaccine to be granted a Green Pass only with one.

The test can be performed at a laboratory recognized by the ministry and those who wish to undergo it will need to pay out of their own pockets – it can cost between NIS 150 and NIS 300-400.

So far, 1.32 million Israelis have been officially recorded as recovered from COVID-19.