The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID: Israelis to be able to get recovery certificates through serology

Under a new policy by the Health Ministry, individuals who undergo an ‘N’ serological test will be able to prove they recovered and receive a green pass with just one shot.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 14:36
Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
For the first time, Israelis will be able to obtain a coronavirus recovery certificate from the Health Ministry through a serological test, The Jerusalem Post confirmed on Monday.
Under the new policy, individuals who had the disease but never officially tested positive will be able to prove the presence of antibodies in their blood by undergoing a specific type of serological test known as N. This type of test identifies antibodies triggered by the disease as opposed to those elicited by vaccination.
With the results of the serological test, they will be able to receive a Green Pass with only one shot – or with the two regular shots given to be considered fully immunized – regardless of how much time has passed from the vaccination.
According to the general rules, those who recovered are eligible for a Green Pass for six months after their recovery date as proven by a PCR test. Once the six months expire, they need one shot (but if they caught COVID after they were already vaccinated they do not need another inoculation).
The combination of recovery and one vaccine is considered to give a very strong and durable protection against the virus.
This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti (credit: NIAID-RML/FILE PHOTO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti (credit: NIAID-RML/FILE PHOTO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Practically, the new ministry’s policy allows individuals who believe they had COVID and therefore did not wish to receive two or three doses of the vaccine to be granted a Green Pass only with one.
The test can be performed at a laboratory recognized by the ministry and those who wish to undergo it will need to pay out of their own pockets – it can cost between NIS 150 and NIS 300-400.
So far, 1.32 million Israelis have been officially recorded as recovered from COVID-19.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Antibodies Pfizer Green Passport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is changing its views on climate, but promises and words are not enough

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The changing status of Israel’s Arab population - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Nimrod Goren

Multilateralism is the key to peace - opinion

 By NIMROD GOREN
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
2

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
3

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)
4

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
5

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by