Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump buy large estate on elite Miami island

Kushner and Trump, the president’s son-in-law and daughter, and close advisers, are purchasing a $31 million waterfront estate on Indian Creek Island, a wealthy Miami locale known as the “Billionaire’s Bunker,” according to the New York Posts’ Page Six.

The 1.8-acre estate previously belonged to singer Julio Iglesias. The island is known for its high security, with a 13-member police force for 29 homes.

The home is a little more than an hour’s drive from Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s home and club. Kushner’s brother Joshua and his wife, Karlie Kloss, also recently purchased a home in Miami.

Kushner and Trump currently live in Washington, D.C. and own an apartment in their old home of New York City. But since Donald Trump’s election loss last month, they’ve made real estate moves elsewhere. In late November, the couple expanded their home on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The couple also recently withdrew their children from the Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School in Washington, D.C. after parents complained that they were violating COVID-19 protocols. They moved the children to the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy in Maryland.

