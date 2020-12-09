The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump buy large estate on elite Miami island

The home is a little more than an hour’s drive from Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s home and club.

By BEN SALES/JTA  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 06:18
Jared and Ivanka Kushner (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Jared and Ivanka Kushner
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
 Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump may be moving to Florida after President Donald Trump leaves office, if the couple’s real estate acquisitions are any indication.
Kushner and Trump, the president’s son-in-law and daughter, and close advisers, are purchasing a $31 million waterfront estate on Indian Creek Island, a wealthy Miami locale known as the “Billionaire’s Bunker,” according to the New York Posts’ Page Six.
The 1.8-acre estate previously belonged to singer Julio Iglesias. The island is known for its high security, with a 13-member police force for 29 homes.
The home is a little more than an hour’s drive from Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s home and club. Kushner’s brother Joshua and his wife, Karlie Kloss, also recently purchased a home in Miami.
Kushner and Trump currently live in Washington, D.C. and own an apartment in their old home of New York City. But since Donald Trump’s election loss last month, they’ve made real estate moves elsewhere. In late November, the couple expanded their home on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The couple also recently withdrew their children from the Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School in Washington, D.C. after parents complained that they were violating COVID-19 protocols. They moved the children to the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy in Maryland.


Tags Donald Trump Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beitar Jerusalem, the unlikely symbol of Israeli-Arab unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Pfizer vaccines expected to arrive in Israel Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by