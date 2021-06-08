The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jewish American author Nicole Krauss wins Literature prize

Krauss is best known for her four novels Man Walks Into a Room (2002), The History of Love (2005), Great House (2010) and Forest Dark (2017). Her books often deal with Jewish identity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 8, 2021 02:59
Nicole Krauss, the acclaimed author of The History of Love.
Nicole Krauss, the acclaimed author of The History of Love.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Acclaimed Jewish American author Nicole Krauss was presented with the Sami Rohr Inspiration Award for Fiction on Sunday June 6th.
Upon accepting the award at the online Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature ceremony, Krauss thanked the Rohr family and their institute for their "warm and generous encouragement."
Krauss, 46, is best known for her four novels Man Walks Into a Room (2002), The History of Love (2005), Great House (2010) and Forest Dark (2017). Her books, which often deal with Jewish identity and history, have been translated into 37 different languages.
Krauss grew up in Long Island, New York, to a British Jewish mother and an American Jewish father. She spent a few years in Israel while growing up, which is often mentioned in her writing.
Her books often explore the Jewish identity, seeking to better understand its relationship with Jewish history. In an interview given to The Guardian in 2017, Krauss questioned the fundamental aspects of forming one's identity.
“In a sense, the self is more or less an invention from beginning to end. What is more unreal, what is more a creation than the self? Why do we have such a heavy investment in knowing what is true and what isn’t true about people’s lives," she asked at the time.
Founder of the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature, George Rohr, read an excerpt from Krauss' novel Forest Dark, and welcomed her into the Sami Rohr Prize family. 
"Our father knew how to inspire and also how to be inspired by others," said George Rohr. "He was moved by the imagination and words of Jewish scholars and writers. Through the prize bearing his name that my sisters and I are honored to have created, he continues to inspire us as we work to build a vibrant and enduring community for Jewish literature." 
Since 2007 the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature has honored the legacy of Sami Rohr, who enjoyed a lifelong love of Jewish learning and books. The Prize aims to recognize the unique role of contemporary writers in the Jewish experience, and is rewarded to one emerging writer each year who demonstrates the potential for continued contribution to the world of Jewish literature.
Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.


Tags American Jewry literature nicole krauss
