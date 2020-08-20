Jews in Belarus feel 'relatively secure' despite political turmoil

Disappearances, arbitrary arrests, indefinite detention and violent beatings have all become the horrifying familiar themes of the accounts belonging to victims of the current political crackdown in Belarus following the country’s recent and highly dubious presidential election.There has been wide-scale political repression by incumbent President Victor Lukashenko and his authoritarian government since protests against what regime opponents and independent agencies allege were rigged elections, which took place earlier this month. Lukashenko claimed over 80% of the vote, but his main opponent Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya strongly contests the results, although she has now fled the country.Firsthand accounts relayed to numerous media outlets in Belarus and Western media, including The Jerusalem Post, have included frightening accounts of unidentified security officials plucking civilians off the streets and spiriting them away to unknown locations without charges, without informing next of kin and without any legal representation whatsoever.More than 10,000 people have been arrested in such circumstances before and after the election, which took place on August 9, and some 90 are still missing, according to Belarus human rights groups.Among those have been several Jewish citizens, including some with dual Israeli nationality, such as Artur Daisky, who told the Post last week how he was arbitrarily arrested the night before the election, and Artem Pronin who told this reporter how he was held in a cell with 120 men and severely beaten before ultimately being released.Speaking to the Post on Wednesday, Alexey Abramov, 39, a Russian citizen who happened to be in Belarus last week, said he is another young Jewish man who felt the force of the authoritarian, brutal regime clinging to power in Minsk.On a visit to the western city of Grodno last week to see some friends, Abramov was grabbed off the streets by unidentifiable security personnel, a bag was placed over his head and he was taken away to a detention facility the location of which he still does not know.Neither family nor friends knew of his detention – Abramov calls it a kidnapping – and no one knew what had become of him.In the detention facility, he was told to sign a document confessing to organizing protests and political unrest in the county, threatened with 15 years imprisonment, and when he refused to sign, was punched, kicked and beaten on his legs, arms, back and head while handcuffed and defenseless.
The Post now knows of six Jews, five men and one woman, who have been arbitrarily arrested in Belarus, including two who also have Israeli nationality.But Jewish leaders in the country contacted by the Post believe there is no specific danger to Jews or the Jewish community at large, and say the circumstances Belarus’ Jews find themselves in are the same as all Belarusians.Speaking to the Post, Chief Rabbi of Belarus Rabbi Mordechai Reichenstein insisted that Jews in Belarus think much the same about politics as all other Belarusian citizens.“People aren’t acting as Jews over the political situation, but merely as citizens. There is no such thing as Jewish approach. Jews in Belarus think like other Belarus citizens,” said the chief rabbi.“There is no difference between Jewish and non-Jewish citizen in this regard.”And Reichenstein said the Jewish community does not feel targeted or threatened by the government or any other political faction, and that the Jewish community has largely been unaffected by the severe political unrest.Antisemitism is not a concern of the Jewish community in Belarus, the rabbi said.“The majority of the community feels relatively secure, I don’t see a reason not to feel safe,” said Reichenstein, noting that the central Minsk synagogue – close to the city center where protests have been staged – has been holding prayer services, Torah lessons and other activities throughout the crisis.The rabbi said, however, that normal life in general has been disrupted by the political turmoil, and that like all Belarusians, those in the Jewish community are also exercising more caution in their daily activities.He said that people are “more careful,” and “go out at night less,” and also noted there were slightly fewer people attending synagogue than usual.Reichenstein added that more people were making use of sleeping arrangements provided by the synagogue on Friday nights instead of returning home late at night by themselves.Rabbi Grisha Abramovich of the Religious Union for Reform Judaism in Belarus expressed similar sentiment to Reichenstein, although he and his community did take some precautionary measures, such as closing their synagogue last Friday night due to the fear that people walking to and from services might fall foul of the arbitrary arrests that so many others have experienced.Abramovich said a wedding was postponed because its timing coincided with a rally held by the opposition to the regime, and that since the synagogue is also close to the Minsk downtown area it was not considered safe to go ahead with the wedding.
“When 6,000 people have been arrested you cannot just be calm about that,” he said.Despite this, the rabbi said his synagogue would now be opening its doors once again this Friday night.And Abramovich concurred with Reichenstein on the general security and safety of the Jewish community, saying that despite the unrest, “it is not war on the streets” and “life is continuing as normal, as far as is possible.”The greater problem facing the Jewish community, like the rest of the population, the rabbi said, is impending strikes and economic difficulties as a result of the unrest, as well as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not spared Belarus.None of this comes as particular comfort to Abramov.He was shaken by his nightmarish experience at the hands of Belarus’ security personnel, and said the bruises all over his body are now startling shades of blue, green and violet.He was in an unknown prison with the knowledge that no one knew where he was and entirely cut off from the world.Abramov flat-out refused to confess to organizing protests despite the beating, but did ultimately sign a document admitting to being a foreigner and having a relatively large sum of money with him in Belarus as a kind of compromise with his captors.A fellow inmate was released several days before Abramov and told friends of his about the situation. They informed the Russian consulate in Grodno and the embassy in Minsk but received no reply, Abramov said, adding that he himself was not contacted by Russian authorities.He did not despair, however, despite the dire circumstances, saying that to do so would have been counterproductive and a waste of nervous energy.“Yes, I was scared, but I didn’t panic. I thought about the situation as extreme tourism, I pretended that it was an artificial situation and was some kind of adrenaline activity, a kind of quest,” said Abramov.He said he was disappointed by the lack of help provided by Russian authorities, but “not surprised,” saying that he does not feel his civil rights are particularly protected in Russia either.“I didn’t feel the country [Russia] seriously cared about me anyway, but I am still disappointed. I would have thought there would be some response,” he said, and adding that he may now think again about ultimately moving to Israel.
